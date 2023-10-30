"They'll Bankrupt Us": Rand Paul Rages That Dems & GOP "Want To Send $100 Billion To Everyone” In Foreign Countries

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul has warned that “the very existence” of the U.S. is under threat from Democrats and Republicans wanting to send “$100 billion to everyone,” in other countries.

In a Fox News interview, Paul warned that “they’ll bankrupt our country in sending money everywhere all over the planet,” adding “It is probably the greatest threat to our national security.”

Paul further urged that “The greatest threat to it is the national debt. We borrowed a trillion dollars in the last three months. It is out-of-control spending, and we are threatening the very existence of our currency, and perhaps our country, by this crazy, profligate spending.”

The Senator continued, “the big government Republicans in the Senate have already joined hands with the Democrats over here — they want $100 billion to everyone.”

“People forget we have to borrow the money or print the money because we don’t have the money,” Paul added.

Paul noted that while funding for Israel will continue, the new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has “unilaterally put the kibosh on the big government sort of wastebasket approach of dumping in another $60 billion for Ukraine.”

“I think, actually, it’s going to stop,” Paul said.

