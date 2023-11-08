They're "Completely Petrified" Of Trump: Greenwald & Carlson Unravel "The Two Defining Tragedies Of Our Age"

As we traverse the uncertain waters of the current geopolitical and domestic political landscapes, two concurrent sagas are nearing their respective denouements: the protracted war in Ukraine and the polarizing tenure of President Joe Biden.

"The two defining tragedies of our age, the war in Ukraine and the presidency of Joe Biden, are finally, both inevitably coming to an end."

Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald discuss these two interwoven issues at length, noting first the West's palpable war-fatigue, manifesting in a reluctance to further "fund this war," while on the ground in Ukraine, human resources are dwindling.

"The West is just tired of funding this war... they're now dragging 45 and 50 year olds off buses and sending them to the front," adding that "NATO seems to have acknowledged that this is not actually going to work."

The American involvement, initially presented as an unyielding support for democracy, is facing critical examination.

Sadly, Greenwald points out that "the only thing that is going to happen is that this war will be prolonged, huge numbers of young Ukrainians... are going to die."

Early opportunities for diplomatic solutions were brushed aside:

"We were told by the people who wanted the US involved in this war...to prevent diplomatic negotiations from taking place with the possibility of ending the war very early on."

This has led to speculation that the true motivations for the U.S. stance might be rooted not in the high-minded ideals of liberty and self-determination but rather in a geopolitical tug-of-war with Russia.

Indeed, uncomfortable questions about the West's commitment to the Ukrainian people are growing louder now that Israel has distracted Biden, suggesting they were, as Greenwald puts it, "willing to sacrifice Ukrainians and Ukraine at the altar of getting back at Russia."

Parallel to the Ukrainian conflict is the political theater in the US, where Biden's presidency is seemingly caught in the riptide of public opinion (within and without his own party over Israel support) amid a contentious political environment fraught with double standards and shifting narratives.

Primarily, the specter of former President Trump looms large over the Democratic Party and their MSM lackeys, amid all their efforts to discredit or sideline him:

“All their efforts to try and destroy Trump have failed at least until now and I don't think the Democratic party is going to be able to figure out what to do about that.”

Greenwald continues that the "horrified tones" from leftists are about two things.

"One, there’s obviously a good chance Trump will win and they can’t understand that... ...and the other thing is that all they’ve been saying for six years is that Trump is a white nationalist, that Trump is a racist, that Trump hates all minorities. And here you have increasing numbers of non-white voters doing the exact opposite of what you would expect them to do if they trusted or believed what those people have been saying,” Greenwald continued.

Biden’s support from Latino, black, and Asian voters dropped from 63% to 47% in July, according to the poll. The drop in support could be a concern to Biden as 70% of his support in the 2020 election was from non-white voters, according to The New York Times.

“Namely, they’re voting for Donald Trump, the racist white nationalist candidate who wants to put them all into camps... And so if you’re an employee of these media outlets, and you look at the polling numbers, you realize that these people have tuned you out... ...They don’t care what you say anymore. They don’t trust what you say anymore... They have completely lost any control or influence over how Americans reason because most Americans are smart enough to have come to the conclusion that those people that you just showed in the media outlets for which they work are absolute liars, are just propagandists and people who exist to deceive,” Greenwald stated.

As these scenarios unfold, it becomes increasingly clear that the outcomes of the war in Ukraine and the current U.S. administration will leave indelible marks on the global stage and domestic political scene:

"It's not just a Biden collapse, it's in key swing states all of which he won in 2020 where Trump now has a significant lead," Greenwald concludes.

Watch the full discussion below:

(00:17) Glenn Greenwald joins

(05:41) Will the Ukraine War Hawks ever apologize?

(07:25) Using foreign wars to punish Americans

(10:00) Free speech hypocrisy

(18:18) Biden’s awful poll numbers

(21:31) Liberal media turn on Biden

(25:09) 2024 predictions