"They're The Ones That Lied": Chuck Todd Blames Democrats, Not MSM, For Biden Coverup

In today's edition of 'you can't hate the MSM enough,' unemployed propagandist Chuck Todd - no doubt looking for his next paycheck - appeared on Piers Morgan 'Uncensored' where he suggested that the Democratic party is responsible for the MSM's failure to notice that former President Joe 'autopen' Biden was completely cooked (and definitely not making major decisions), since apparently their own lying eyes were malfunctioning for four years.

His excuse for journalists not doing journalism? "At the end of the day, no journalist is as good as their sources."

"So, this is a party that had a leadership atrophy, and at the same time those that were sort of almost behaving like the old Soviet Union - which is, you know, the leader dies and everybody wants to keep their power and keep their influence," said Todd.

"So I do think this scandal should be more laser-focused on the Democratic party. I think the press is, again, I always look at the criticism of the press here - through the person that's making the criticism and I think in some ways, there's almost an eagerness to blame the press without looking at actually who should be blamed here - and it's the leadership and frankly the members of the Biden administration and the leadership of the Democratic party - who, they're the ones that lied.

"At the end of the day, no journalist is as good as their sources. At the end of the day the Democratic party lied to the American people. The leadership of the party lied to the American people, and that's where this scandal should be centered."

🚨NEW: Chuck Todd tells @piersmorgan he *REALLY* doesn't want people to call out media for Biden cover-up — pushes for *ALL* culpability to be on Dems🚨



"I do think this scandal should be more laser-focused on the Democratic Party ... in some ways there's almost an eagerness to… pic.twitter.com/ySM9O2G4Mr — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 30, 2025

This is of course, complete bullshit, as the ratings-challenged MSM bent over backwards (and forwards) to cover up Biden's very obvious cognitive decline until Biden himself revealed it to the world during the infamous June 2024 debate against Donald Trump. Indeed, it was more than just a stutter.

Here's Jake Tapper incensed over Joe Biden's "stutter" and outraged over claims of Biden's cognitive decline.



Now he's cashing in on a book about Biden's cognitive decline and media cover up. There is no bottom for these people.

pic.twitter.com/rdNdqh4YKQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2025

As Jonathan Turley noted in December, even after Special Counsel Robert Hur declined criminal charges against Biden due to his diminished state, Democratic pundits and the press covered for him, claiming that he was sharp and effective. With the debate, the public was able to see what many in the media and the White House had been hiding for years.

After interviewing roughly 50 insiders, the [Wasll Street] Journal found evidence of a knowing effort to hide Biden’s mental state. For many, Biden’s refusal to leave his home for much of the 2020 campaign was evidence of the insecurity of staff about his ability to engage with reporters. It only got worse during the term as staff virtually tackled anyone trying to ask him a question. Biden was routinely shuffled off stage after reading briefly from a teleprompter.

Todd's comments come amid a coverup of the coverup - as the MSM has chosen to plow forward instead of introspection... Look at them jerking each other off in April;

At White House Correspondents’ Assn dinner, @WHCA President/MSNBC liberal show host @EugeneDaniels2 got long applause for: “We care deeply about accuracy and take seriously the heavy responsibility of being stewards of the public’s trust. What we are not is the opposition. What… pic.twitter.com/KoP6vbgLxm — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) April 27, 2025

Former CNN journalist (also unemployed) Chris Cillizza suggested last month that the media's failure to cover Biden honestly was not "intentional activism."

Hey Chris, all one of you have to do is explain how an LA Times Reporter's question made it onto a notecard prior to her asking the President the same question almost verbatim in the Rose Garden.

We keep waiting for answers to that one, and none of you seem to want to address…



We keep waiting for answers to that one, and none of you seem to want to address… pic.twitter.com/zRGdEFf0NX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2025

Also CNN:

you didnt simply not push hard enough, you denounced those who did so as partisan liars pic.twitter.com/kqSzH0RHeM — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) December 19, 2024

Jamie, pull up the tape of Biden's 'stutter':

As we said, you don't hate the MSM enough...