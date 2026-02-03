Third Georgia Democrat Lawmaker Accused Of Pandemic Fraud

A Democrat member of the Georgia House of Representatives was charged Friday with lying to obtain thousands of dollars in emergency pandemic unemployment assistance, according to federal prosecutors - the third Democrat in the Georgia House to be accused of doing so.

Rep. Dexter Sharper, 54

Dexter Sharper, 54, of Valdosta, is accused of falsely claiming he was unemployed while collecting benefits intended to those who had lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharper allegedly received $13,825 in unemployment assistance between April 2020 and May 2021, while continuing to earn income from various sources.

"While many of his constituents and fellow citizens were losing jobs and desperately needed unemployment assistance during the pandemic, Representative Sharper allegedly pretended to be out of work to collect a share of unemployment benefits for himself," said US Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Court records reveal that Sharper certified in 38 weekly filings that he was unemployed and was actively seeking employment. Investigators say he was lying and continued to receive weekly pay from the Georgia General Assembly, as well as from his party rental business - with additional income as a musician.

“These charges point to some disgraceful conduct at the highest level, which should shock and repulse every citizen”, said Georgia State Inspector General Nigel Lange. “The alleged activities describe a disgusting abuse by an elected official who appeared to trade his integrity for money destined for those in need. Shameful.”

Two other Democratic state reps have been indicted on similar charges related to pandemic unemployment fraud;

In December, Rep. Sharon Henderson was charged with two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements, resulting in her suspension last week by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Rep. Sharon Henderson (D)

Meanwhile, Rep. Karen Bennett resigned from office two days before she was charged and pleaded guilty to making false statements earlier in January.

Rep. Karen Bennett (D)

Birds of a feather, eh?