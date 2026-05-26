Thomas Massie Files To Run In 2028 After Losing Primary

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has filed paperwork to run again in 2028, just days after losing the Republican primary for the Kentucky House seat he has held for more than a decade.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Second Amendment hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on April 15, 2026. Luke Johnson/Getty Images

The May 25 filing with the Federal Election Commission lists Massie, 55, as a Republican candidate for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District. Massie said the move allows him to keep raising money for his political operation while he decides what comes next.

"This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office," Massie wrote in a post on X. "I haven't made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run."

I filed with FEC for the 2028 House race.



This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office.



I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run. pic.twitter.com/heHxDnu31o — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) May 25, 2026

The filing also comes after Massie drew the ire of President Donald Trump, who opposed him over several policy disputes and Massie's 2025 vote against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Trump cannot run for reelection in 2028.

Trump endorsed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who defeated Massie in the recent Republican primary for the seat Massie currently holds. Massie had taken about 76 percent of the primary vote and 99.6 percent of the general election vote in 2024.

As The Epoch Times notes further, during his concession speech, some of Massie's supporters chanted "2028." He asked whether they wanted him to run for Congress again. They said no, then began chanting "president."

"All right, well you've made a compelling argument, ... but I need a medical margarita right now, and we'll talk about it later," Massie said.

During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" over the weekend, Massie said he would not rule out running for president or county commissioner in 2028.

"I will not rule out anything, and right now I'm not going to rule in anything," he said.

"Look, I've spent the last five days on my farm with my grandkids, and my cattle and my peach trees, and it's a pretty nice life. I don't know if I want to screw that up again. I've been in Congress 14 years, fighting. Every hour that passes, I get decompressed a little bit more. It's like coming up from the bottom of the ocean. And I'll take some time and decide what's next. But I think I will stay engaged in some way or shape. Maybe it's from the outside. I've been exposing what's going on in Washington, D.C. for years and I'll keep doing it."

Massie has served in the House since 2012.

He said on May 22 that he would not be requesting a recount in his race, writing in a May 22 post on X that he does not think he lost due to fraudulent votes, mail-in ballots, or mistabulated results.

"There's a quiet all-out war for the future of our country," he said. "Let us not misdirect our precious resources."