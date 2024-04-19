Thought Police: Home Visit For UK Man Who Expressed Anger Online About Sydney Bishop Being Stabbed by Islamist

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A video out of the UK shows a man being visited at home by two police officers and an NHS psychologist after he expressed anger online about the stabbing of a Bishop in Sydney by an Islamist.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed by a 16-year-old boy at the Assyrian Christ the Good Shepherd church on Monday night, an attack that was caught on camera.

The teenager walked right up to the bishop as he was giving a sermon and furiously jabbed at him with a knife while shouting “Allahu Akbar” as onlookers desperately tried to wrestle him to the ground.

After the teen was pinned down, he could be seen smirking.

Now a new video has emerged showing how an Orthodox Christian man in the UK received a home visit from police and a psychologist for reportedly posting online, “Christians must stand up.”

The clip shows a female officer explaining how authorities had “a few concerns” about what the man had posted on social media.

“So why are you here today?” asks the man.

British police and a psychologist showed up at this man's home because he had posted on social media "Christians must stand up" after Islamist attack on bishop in Australia. This usually happens in dictatorships. pic.twitter.com/FljQkb4j8c — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 19, 2024

The woman says the police have been told the man “might have a few concerns, a few things that are bothering you at the moment.”

“This is religious discrimination,” responds the man, asserting that the police wouldn’t be knocking on the door of a Muslim if they had made similar statements.

“People raised concerns about your views…about what’s going on in Australia,” the police officer continues.

“Yeah, so I’m an Orthodox Christian, now you’ve turned up at my house because I went and seen my priest,” the man responds.

The NHS psychologist reiterated that there was a report about “some beliefs being expressed” and that he was there to ‘help’ the man.

“So because I’ve questioned about the church not acting on behalf of Christians, you’re now turning up here with mental health nurses assuming I’m some right-wing nutter,” the thought criminal responds.

The video ends at this point.

Presumably, despite rising violent crime and police increasingly incapable of responding to actual crimes like theft and burglaries, they have plenty of resources to visit people’s homes over Facebook posts.

The teenager who stabbed the bishop has been charged with committing a terrorist act and could face lifetime imprisonment.

The attack was followed by a riot outside the church, which prompted more media demonization of the ‘fiery, but mostly peaceful demonstrators’ than the stabbing of the bishop itself.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.