Thousands Of Californians Lose Power After PG&E Protects Grid As Wildfire Risks Soar 

Pacific Gas & Electric Company has shut off power to thousands of commercial and residential customers in some areas of the Bay Area due to high winds that have increased the risk of fire.

"Due to changing weather conditions, PG&E has increased the estimated number of customers that could be impacted by a PSPS event. Currently, 22,000 customers are in scope in 17 counties and four tribal areas. Most of these customers are in the Western Sacramento Valley, the North Bay and in the elevated terrain of the East Bay," PG&E wrote in a statement.

PG&E meteorologists warned:

Above 50 mph over elevated terrain in the North and East Bay

Near or above 70 mph in the Geysers, Mt. St. Helena and Mt. Diablo.

As of early Wednesday, here's the list of the number of customers without power in Bay Area counties:

Napa County: 4,326

Solano County: 4,060

Alameda County: 3,554

Sonoma County: 2,555

Santa Clara County: 1,947

Full map:

SFGATE explained:

Power shutoffs are a way to de-energize equipment and power lines that can get damaged in strong winds and send off sparks that ignite wildfires. While Tuesday's blackouts could be a huge inconvenience for thousands of residents, the scope is much smaller than the power shutoffs that occurred in 2018 and 2019, when hundreds of thousands of households across the state were in the dark during blustery conditions. Sarkissian said that the shut-offs aren't as widespread and large in 2024 because the utility has strengthened its equipment, including undergrounding and coating lines.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for much of the Bay Area through Thursday.

🚩It's about to get very dry and windy, as a result - a Red Flag Warning is now in effect for critical fire weather conditions through 7 AM Thursday for the majority of the Bay Area and the Central Coast. #CAwx #OneLessSpark 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Djsq7YhJ6b — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 5, 2024

PG&E is being extra cautious since its equipment was blamed for sparking wildfires that ultimately forced the power company into bankruptcy in 2019.