Thousands Of Noncitizens Registered To Vote In New Jersey, Governor Admits

Authored by Tom Gantert via The Epoch Times,

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said a software error in the state's Motor Vehicle Commission system resulted in roughly 6,600 people who indicated they were not U.S. citizens being registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024.

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), speaks to the media after casting her vote in Montclair, N.J., on Nov. 4, 2025. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Sherrill said in a statement that the individuals answered "no" when asked on a keypad whether they were U.S. citizens while applying for driver's licenses or identification cards, but were registered because of a software error.

According to the governor, a preliminary analysis found that fewer than 400 individuals who were newly registered because of the error voted. She said those voters were registered as Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters and were located throughout the state.

The governor said the issue occurred under the previous administration. She said she has directed her chief counsel to investigate what happened and ordered election officials to remove any residents who were erroneously added to the voter rolls during that period.

In a press conference, the governor said the error was fixed in June 2024, but she learned about it recently.

Sherrill also said the Motor Vehicle Commission administrator she appointed has begun replacing the vendor responsible for administering the system.

Sherrill said she was "appalled" by what she described as failures that allowed the error to occur and said those responsible would be held accountable.

She also accused the Trump administration of attempting to "weaponize elections for political gain."

The White House said in an email to The Epoch Times that the New Jersey error highlights the need to pass the SAVE America Act, which Republicans say is necessary to ensure election integrity.

"Democrats and their media allies have repeatedly said it is impossible for noncitizens to register to vote, let alone cast a ballot. Time and again, they have been proven wrong," White House Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated.

"As President [Donald] Trump has said, there is nothing more important than the integrity of our elections. And this latest incident underscores the absolute necessity of the SAVE America Act. American voters deserve to have confidence that our elections are safe and secure - President Trump will never stop fighting to make that happen and all patriotic Americans should join in his effort."

The governor said the state would continue taking steps to ensure that only eligible citizens vote and that lawful votes are counted.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.