Threats Of Violence Against Trump Voters Surge

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,

We’ve talked before about the mental health effects suffered by some Harris supporters after mainstream media convinced them that there was no way Trump could win. Now, as the truth settles in that he, in fact, will be the 47th president, threats of violence against Trump voters have absolutely surged.

It’s getting to the point where I find it difficult to imagine that this violence will carry over into the real world.

Reddit is a hotbed of extremism.

I’ve had an anonymous Reddit account for years because it’s nice to chat and see the opinions of others about all manner of things. I have honestly learned a lot from the site. But as it became more and more radical, I stopped posting completely.

For example, Gateway Pundit reports that a radical man who claims to be employed by the United States Secret Service – yeah, the one who is tasked with the responsibility of Trump’s safety – has been posting disturbing, venomous commentary from his “insider view.”

Counter-extremism researchers with the Justice Report say they have discovered that a lifelong anarchist, left-wing extremist, and devout follower of Anfifa is working as a Secret Service agent. Moreover, the individual reportedly has made a series of disgusting comments regarding Trump. The Gateway Pundit will NOT be naming the alleged Secret Service agent until we confirm the person’s identity. The supposed agent has a series of ugly posts under the since-deleted account /u/endon40 on the leftist social media forum Reddit where he calls the American electorate “chodes” and Nazis who voted for a man with “Nazi-a** policies.” “These chodes are cowards and won’t win, no matter how long it takes to pry them from power if they manage to cheat their way back to it,” the Anifa sympathizer wrote. “The survival rate of fascist dictatorships trends towards zero.” “They voted for a dude who has Nazi-a**policies and who surrounds himself with people who do, including actual neo-Nazis,” he added, “When you’re willing to (vote Trump) and support a guy who has policies mirroring the Third Reich and again, had actual neo nazis around him, you’re a Nazi.

But that is far from the worst of it.

The X account Reddit_Lies has collected tons of horrifying comments from Reddit that suggest outright violence against Trump supporters. Here’s a collage of concerning posts. (Warning – some of these posts contain threats of graphic violence and foul language.)

I don’t foresee this calming down.

The rhetoric is outright insane, as discussed before.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been kind of waiting for the other shoe to drop since the election. I was surprised that there was very little civil unrest after Trump was announced the winner.

But I don’t think we should get too comfortable.

People like the ones above feel completely justified in assassinating the president, physically harming anyone they assume voted for him, and cutting off loved ones who voted for Trump.

If you don’t have it already, check out our paperback anthology, How to Survive During Dangerous Times.

Your situational awareness is invaluable right now. When people are afraid, sometimes they launch an attack offensively. I think it’s only a matter of time before bad things start happening in the real world. What do you think?

Do you expect an uptick in unwarranted violence? Have you seen or heard of anything happening yet? Do you think that plans are being made?