Three Dead In Explosion At Los Angeles Sheriff's Training Facility

Details are scant, but what we know so far is that three people are dead following an apparent explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility in East Los Angeles.

That large Los Angeles County facility—just east of downtown—was the site of the explosion about an hour ago. Three people have been killed. Now, some critical information we're being led toward—not yet confirmed—but early indications suggest this may have been some sort of accident, possibly involving a training exercise," Fox News reporter Jonathan Hunt said.

Hunt noted that this particular L.A. facility includes both bomb squad and SWAT training areas.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi described it as a "horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles," adding, "Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more."

No word yet on the explosion source, or whether the incident was an accident or potentially linked to an extremist group.

