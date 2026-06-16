Thune Signals Senate Will Pursue Stand-Alone FISA Renewal Despite Trump's Demands

Via American Greatness,

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, (R-SD,) said Monday that Senate Republicans are moving forward with plans to renew a key federal surveillance authority as a stand-alone measure, despite President Donald Trump’s insistence that it be tied to election legislation.

Thune told reporters the Senate is working to revive Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which expired over the weekend after Congress failed to extend it before a deadline.

“We will try and move 702 as soon as we feel like we have the votes to do it,” Thune said.

The Senate majority leader said lawmakers are counting votes and intend to bring the measure to the floor once sufficient support exists.

While we can’t know the consequences of Democrats’ decision to allow FISA to go dark, we do know it is almost certainly putting our nation at greater risk.



I hope that in the coming days, my Democrat colleagues will rethink their decision to take this program hostage and will… pic.twitter.com/7xhbpjzpwn — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) June 15, 2026

Section 702 allows U.S. intelligence agencies to collect communications involving foreign targets located outside the United States without obtaining traditional warrants. Advocates of the authority argue it is an important national security tool.

Thune pointed to previous comments from a senior Democrat from New Mexico in support of the surveillance program.

“From the senior Democrat from New Mexico, and I quote again. As a member of the Intelligence Committee, I have learned the vital role that FISA’s Section 702 authority plays in bolstering our nation’s ability to effectively fight terrorism, disrupt foreign cyberattacks, impede drug trafficking, and protect U.S. troops,” Thune said.

Trump has urged Congress to attach the SAVE America Act to any renewal of Section 702. The voter identification bill has stalled in the Senate despite calls from supporters to change Senate rules and bypass the chamber’s 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Thune said linking the two measures would be difficult because the SAVE America Act does not currently have enough support to pass as part of the surveillance legislation.

Trump reiterated his position Monday in a Truth Social post.

“A few Dumocrats are against FISA, with or without Bill Pulte going to DNI, as Acting. What kind of a deal is that. Besides, I’m against FISA if it doesn’t come with The Save America Act (Full version!) firmly attached to it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

Asked whether he was concerned Trump could veto a stand-alone renewal, Thune said he hoped the president would ultimately support restoring the authority.

“I certainly would hope if we can get FISA off the floor, he would sign it,” Thune said.

Thune also suggested Democratic opposition to renewing Section 702 could ease after the Senate confirms Jay Clayton as director of national intelligence.

“That’s probably all contingent on Clayton getting confirmed and in position,” he said.

Democrats in both chambers blocked intelligence legislation last week following objections to Trump’s appointment of Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.

Meanwhile, House Republicans continue to pursue the SAVE America Act. Speaker Mike Johnson, (R-LA) said Sunday that Republicans intend to advance the measure despite opposition from Democrats.

“So we’re gonna have to do it on our own. I’m gonna attach it to the reconciliation 3.0 and I’ve told the president, we’re gonna work really hard to make sure that gets to his desk,” Johnson said.