The Tide Is Turning Against The Transgender Takeover Of Women's Sports

In February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes (men pretending to be women) from participation in publicly funded women's sporting events. "We will not allow men to beat up, injure and cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women's sports will be only for women," Trump said at the signing ceremony, standing at a podium flanked by female athletes. "With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over."

The shift in public sentiment by the end of 2024 was palpable. The western world was being force fed a steady diet of trans propaganda that bordered on worship. The public could not go anywhere without being inundated with LGBT flags and imagery. For a minority that represents less than 1% of the global population, the level of funding and political power behind them has been astonishing.

The proclamation that trans people were a special and privileged class and their feelings had to be protected at all costs was simply too much. The campaigns to control American speech, indoctrinate American children in public schools and insert men into women's spaces inspired widespread anger.

Trump's order was important in changing the discourse on the transgender issue in political terms, but the grotesque societal stain left behind by a decade-long invasion of transgender ideology into American culture will take a bit more effort to wash out. Don't shine a black light on America's sheets, you won't be happy with what you find.

Most critics of men using the trans issue as a way to sneak into women's bathrooms, locker rooms and athletics have noted that women and their families will have to step up and fight back if they ever hope to save female spaces from being dominated by mentally ill dudes in wigs and makeup. A common question throughout the early 2020s was "When are the women going to speak up and defend themselves?"

It seems as though this is finally happening. With women athletes like Riley Gaines leading the charge there has been a noticeable change in tone among women competitors as well as attendees of these sports events.

Most transgender participation in sports is happening in a handful of leftist holdout states like California, Oregon, Washington and Maine. However, female athletes and their families have been far less inclined to pretend as if they agree with school policies allowing men to compete.

One trans athlete, Ada Gallagher (a boy pretending to be a girl), said he and his family are planning to move to Canada because of the backlash. Ada crushed his female competition in the Oregon State Championship for track and was met with boos from the crowd. This has inspired the young man and his family to leave the country (instead of simply competing in men's sports as he should).

In California a trans athlete named AB Hernandez (male pretending to be female) dominated the high jump in the high school track and field competition. The man took the 1st place podium for photos only to be met with silence. The second place was met with exuberant cheers.

Trans-identified male athlete who beat a girl last weekend at the Masters meet in California was met with no applause, while the girl who came in second was met with much louder cheers. The other competitors did not take the podium. pic.twitter.com/Ul5jKdCOW4 — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨ FAN ACCOUNT (@Provokatov) May 30, 2025

Female athletes are also refusing to take to the podium when men are allowed to compete and win in events.

Watch this.



Two female athletes in Oregon refused to stand on the podium because a boy was awarded a place.



Girls have had enough.

pic.twitter.com/MhCgZ2zLou — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 31, 2025

In other cases, the audience outright boos male competitors when they win women's events.

WATCH: The dude who STOLE the girl’s 400m at the Washington State Championship, got BOOED by the audience during the announcement



Good.



He’s a CHEATER.pic.twitter.com/yKnwFMFvPg https://t.co/1mV2rNJnaR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2025

The media claims the backlash against trans athletes is overblown because they represent a small percentage of competitors. Leftists will argue that this behavior is discriminatory and "mean spirited", but they don't consider the situation from the point of view of real women athletes (or they don't care). Every time a man wins a women's sports event he is stealing an opportunity from a woman who worked hard her entire life to get to that moment. He skipped ahead of those women by using his biological advantage and exploiting a political loophole. He's making a mockery of the spirit of competition.

Furthermore, the longer this trend is allowed to continue the more real women will be phased out of sports by men. In ten years time it would not be unreasonable to predict that every top athlete in women's sports will be a man. Biological female winners will become a thing of the past. Ultimately, real women will stop participating altogether, because what's the point.

Pressure must be applied at every level to erase this travesty. The age of madness when America entertained the delusions of the mentally ill for the sake of progressive relativism needs to finally and fully end. The concept of trans athletes needs to become an embarrassing and forgotten memory, and this will only happen when Americans stop feeling obligated to applaud them for their theatrics.