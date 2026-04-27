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Tillis Gives Warsh Green Light After DOJ Drops Powell Inquiry

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by Tyler Durden
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The last roadblock to Kevin Warsh's nomination to lead the Federal Reserve is getting out of the way, as North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R) said on Sunday that he's ready to lend his support towards Warsh's confirmation

Tillis had refused to advance Warsh or any other Fed nominee until the DOJ dropped its investigation into current chair, Jerome Powell over cost overruns in a renovation of the Fed's headquarters. After DC US attorney Jeanine Pirro said on Friday that the matter would be dropped, Tillis told NBC's Meet the Press that he was ready to move forward with the first committee vote on Warsh.

Senator Thom Tillis in the Capitol this month.Credit...Caroline Gutman for The New York Times

"They have made it very clear that the current investigation is completely and fully ended," said Tillis. 

Last week during Warsh's confirmation hearing, Tillis made clear that he would block the nomination unless the inquiry was dropped.

Now, Tillis says that after discussions with the DOJ, he's confident that the "current investigation is completely and fully ended," and that the discussions gave him confidence that "they were not using the D.O.J. as a weapon to threaten the independence of the Fed."

Tillis's vote has been key to determining whether Warsh - a former Fed governor from 2006-2001 - will be confirmed by the time Powell's term officially ends May 15. 

And obviously, he's a lock. 

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