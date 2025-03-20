Tim Walz: My Masculinity Intimidates MAGA Voters!

Authored by Scott Pinsker via PJ Media,

This is an actual, real-life newspaper headline that ran today on planet Earth:

Tim Walz: Maga voters are scared of my masculinity

And to clarify, that headline ran on OUR planet Earth. Not on an alternate dimension or some MCU-ish multiverse version of Earth, where all the bad guys have goatees. To paraphrase “Seinfeld,” that headline is 100% real — and it’s spectacular!

Tim Walz made the startling declaration on the podcast of the equally manly Gavin Newsom, the well-coifed governor of California. Here’s their exchange:

Tim Walz has claimed that Maga voters are “scared” of his masculinity. The former vice-presidential candidate said Republicans targeted him during the election campaign because they were fearful he would win over male voters. “I think I scare them a little bit, [which is] why they spend so much time on me,” Mr Walz told Gavin Newsom during an episode of the California governor’s new podcast. When Mr Newsom burst into laughter, the Minnesota governor added: “No, I’m serious, because they know I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bulls—ing on this.” [emphasis added]

Tampon Tim Walz on his masculinity: “I think I scare them a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/oiU36BvGky — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2025

Tim Walz is so masculine, Bud Lite will be issuing him his own can. (Probably.)

Either way, the (inadvertent?) emasculation was off the charts: Clearly, Tim Walz wanted to play the Alpha card, but Newsom no-sold his Y chromosome. When someone tells you they’re scary and intimidating, TRUST ME, they don’t want to be met with hysterical laughter.

That’s no way to treat a lady!

So Masculine...

The guy who kicks up his legs weirdly and waves and flails around his arms like a child having a tantrum- made fun of how @elonmusk walks on stage



There is something very off about Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/kksoI8Dizc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 31, 2024

But according to Walz, the GOP attacks worked:

During his appearance on the This is Gavin Newsom podcast, Mr Walz acknowledged that during the campaign, the Trump team successfully portrayed the Democrats as weak. “It just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me, that I was not masculine enough in their vision,” he added.

I’m baffled that he’s baffled: If he’s acknowledging that the attacks worked and were successful, then doesn’t that explain why MAGA used it? It’s like being mystified why the batter swung on a slow-moving pitch over the middle of the plate.

The article continued:

Throughout the 2024 campaign, Mr Walz was repeatedly mocked over his hunting prowess and mechanic skills, as well as the way he used a straw, and waved at crowds. “They focused on it obsessively, which I think again is their obsession, their weirdness. “We buy their frame on these issues of sexuality,” he told the host, describing how people attacked him online for appearing “gay” and “not masculine”. “I think I could kick most of their ass,” he said. [emphasis added]

The Democrats already tried to play the “Walz is Manly” card in 2024. And not only the Democrats — the Never Trump Nitwits tried to sell it, too. Like ex-Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele: “What Walz offers is probably the more traditionally and actually appropriate view of what a 'real man' is. He's a father, he's a coach, he's at times a disciplinarian, he's the guy who's going to help you fix your car. I think he's a phenomenal role model.”

In fact, right after Steele’s quote, this paragraph appeared in the USA Today story (“Football coach and cheerleader: How Tim Walz is defining masculinity in 2024”):

Walz's version of virility embraces the male-dominated spaces of football fields, veterans' groups and hunting grounds, but also classrooms, Pride parades, and abortion clinics. [emphasis added]

What could be more “traditionally manly” than pride parades and abortion clinics? Nice reporting, USA Today!

Steele wasn’t the only Never Trumper to extol Walz’s, er, “testicular credentials.” There was this gem from Mona Charen (from her column, “Tim Walz is a man’s man, unlike MAGA’s man-children”):

Tim Walz, whose politics are to the left of most Americans and certainly most swing voters, has been welcomed not as a box-checking, progressive pick, but as a Midwestern dad who poses with his hunting dog, served for 24 years in the military and coached the high school football team to a state championship. He’s a man’s man without being a strutting jackass. A good male role model is an excellent foil for the swaggering, snarling, cartoonish version of masculinity on offer from the Republican Party right now.

Whether it’s Never Trumpers, the DNC, or Walz himself, the core problem remains unchanged: The Democrats want to redefine our definition of “masculinity.” The public doesn’t agree with their definition. But instead of backing off, they’re doubling down, insisting everyone else is wrong.

It’s like that “Latinx” nonsense, where guilty white liberals took it upon themselves to render the Spanish language “gender-neutral” — ignoring the protests of Spanish-speaking people. No matter how many times Latinos and Hispanics told them they wanted to honor their heritage and retain their language, guilty white liberals insisted they were “Latinx”… and then they wondered why Trump made record-setting gains with non-white voters.

The Democrats lost the male vote, so they want to redefine what a man is. Sorry, donkeys, but it doesn’t work that way.

We’ll leave the last word to Caitlyn Jenner: