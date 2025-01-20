TIME Magazine Describes Trump's Second Term As A "Disruption"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a post unveiling a special Inauguration day cover depicting President Trump sweeping away everything on the Resolute Desk in the White House, TIME Magazine has captioned the image “Donald Trump’s disruption is back.”

An animated online version of the cover, featuring sleepy Joe Biden’s trademark aviator sunglasses, was posted by the publication.

Respondents pointed out that while Trump’s second term might be a disruption to the agenda of the leftist media, it was the past four years that were really the disruption to the prosperity of the country.

Disruption to you.

More freedom and prosperity for many Americans. — 2VNews (@2VNews) January 19, 2025

American first is only a disruption to globalists. — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) January 19, 2025

A more honest, self-aware cover would have prefaced that with, "Despite Our Best Efforts" — Robert Belgrad (@MetalVistas) January 19, 2025

Disruption to the journalists who have been sleeping the last four years. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) January 19, 2025

Yes! Trump WILL disrupt the evil, the treason, the disgusting walking corpse who was installed as a puppet so the bureaucrats who really ran this country could do so behind the scenes. Maybe you there at TIME likes our country to fail, I don't know, BUT REAL AMERICANS DON'T. We… — Swan Creek (@Swan_Creek1) January 19, 2025

Thoughts are with you, CNN & MSNBC at this difficult time x — The TV Grump (@TheTVGrump) January 19, 2025

Others pointed out that this is yet another example of TIME unintentionally making Trump look badass.

You guys always try to make him look bad and end up making him look bad ass, literally he should hire you for his PR department — LAWD DEM RANGS (@InwardTower) January 19, 2025

September vs November pic.twitter.com/G26hGQ66DG — Brandon Comeau (@ComeauB38) January 19, 2025

Meanwhile over at the White House today:

GTFO. 👋🏻 https://t.co/3mm4SNcLIv — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 20, 2025

* * *

