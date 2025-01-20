print-icon
TIME Magazine Describes Trump's Second Term As A "Disruption"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a post unveiling a special Inauguration day cover depicting President Trump sweeping away everything on the Resolute Desk in the White House, TIME Magazine has captioned the image “Donald Trump’s disruption is back.”

An animated online version of the cover, featuring sleepy Joe Biden’s trademark aviator sunglasses, was posted by the publication.

Respondents pointed out that while Trump’s second term might be a disruption to the agenda of the leftist media, it was the past four years that were really the disruption to the prosperity of the country.

Others pointed out that this is yet another example of TIME unintentionally making Trump look badass.

Meanwhile over at the White House today:

*  *  *

