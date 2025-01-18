print-icon
TIME Magazine Suggests Leftists Form 'Crying Groups' On Inauguration Day

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

TIME magazine has published an article offering advice to leftists who might not be able to cope on Inauguration Day Monday, suggesting that they hold group crying sessions and go ‘forest bathing.’

The publication, which begrudgingly named President Trump as its man of the year, produced a guide on what to do to avoid “spiralling” as Trump is sworn in, and its unintentionally hilarious.

The piece asks “Why so much distress after months of processing the outcome of this divisive election?”

Maybe it’s because the legacy media told fragile leftists that it would literally be the end of the country and the world if Trump won?

The article then lists 11 ways to avoid seeing Trump take the oath, consulting “experts to share their favorite science-backed suggestions.”

OK, this should be funny.

Along with smiling, dancing and journaling, it suggests blue haired people gather in groups to have a communal cry, or go ‘forest bathing.’

It’s basically, “walking aimlessly and slowly” through the woods.

Who else would pay to watch sad leftists doing this?

There is something better they could do…

TIME was getting so mercilessly mocked that they changed the headline:

It’s all a cult.

It’s over for them.

*  *  *

