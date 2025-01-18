TIME Magazine Suggests Leftists Form 'Crying Groups' On Inauguration Day

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

TIME magazine has published an article offering advice to leftists who might not be able to cope on Inauguration Day Monday, suggesting that they hold group crying sessions and go ‘forest bathing.’

The publication, which begrudgingly named President Trump as its man of the year, produced a guide on what to do to avoid “spiralling” as Trump is sworn in, and its unintentionally hilarious.

11 Ways to Avoid Spiraling on Inauguration Dayhttps://t.co/xil2keFbKZ — TIME Health (@TIMEHealth) January 17, 2025

The piece asks “Why so much distress after months of processing the outcome of this divisive election?”

Maybe it’s because the legacy media told fragile leftists that it would literally be the end of the country and the world if Trump won?

The article then lists 11 ways to avoid seeing Trump take the oath, consulting “experts to share their favorite science-backed suggestions.”

OK, this should be funny.

"11 ways to avoid spiraling on Inauguration Day" includes "forest bathing" and communal crying.



1. Democrats are so weird. 😂😂😂

2. Time Magazine is an absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/ujM03gop6c — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 17, 2025

Along with smiling, dancing and journaling, it suggests blue haired people gather in groups to have a communal cry, or go ‘forest bathing.’

The heII is forest bathing?! — Gabrielle Clark (@GabsClark5) January 17, 2025

It’s basically, “walking aimlessly and slowly” through the woods.

All I know is I already feel bad for the trees. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 17, 2025

Who else would pay to watch sad leftists doing this?

Forest bathing, e.g. spending some time "touching grass" is a fine thing. It's nice to go for a walk in the woods, take some time to look and notice things. It's good for you.



Being triggered to "spiraling" because of a presidential inauguration? That's a separate issue. — Zen Den's Haiku and Non Sequitur Emporium (@ruffingd) January 17, 2025

There is something better they could do…

I was hoping the libs would take a clue and actually take a bath. — Denis Michaels (@Denis_Michaels1) January 18, 2025

TIME was getting so mercilessly mocked that they changed the headline:

They were getting railed so badly, they changed the title of the article. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RxGrvJT5Cx — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) January 17, 2025

It’s all a cult.

It's very intentional. Time Magazine is legitimizing the "trauma" felt by the left. There have been other trauma legitimizing campaigns especially since Nov. 5th. The left uses any setback as an opportunity to consolidate loyalty of their cult members to strengthen their power… — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) January 17, 2025

It’s over for them.

So sad. The era of crying rooms, safe spaces, and cuddling to emotional cripples is coming to an end. What will they do? How will they survive? Is there no justice for those who are emotionally needier than everyone else? — Save Our Democracy (@SaveOurDemocr13) January 17, 2025

