TIME's "100 Best Podcasts" List Is A Masterclass Of Clueless Liberal Elitism

How did Salesforce founder Marc Benioff's TIME Magazine manage to so epically fumble something as basic as populating a relevant "Top Podcasts" list?

Perhaps it's because the list was actually curated by an MSM journalist wearing progressive blinders, ignoring reality, and selectively choosing cringe-worthy podcasts while dismissing both Spotify's "The Podcast Charts" and Edison's list of the top 50 podcasts in the U.S., which placed The Joe Rogan Experience at number one.

Meet TIME's Eliana Dockterman, the author of the magazine's "100 Best Podcasts of All Time" list, a compilation filled with cringe-worthy picks that cater to the increasingly out-of-touch Democratic Party base.

Media analyst Sasha Stone of Awards Daily (formerly known as Oscarwatch) commented on the list. She noted, "Okay, so this list isn't anything official or well-thought-out. It's a list for people who listen to Kara Swisher and The Daily. It's the target demo for NPR's Serial and Dax Shepard, but what it isn't is a list that, in any way, reflects the greatest podcasts of all time. Nowhere near."

Stone continued, "She also left off the podcasts that were truly influential, like the Free Press series the Witch Trials of JK Rowling."

"If it's a personal list, fine. But some authority comes with TIME Magazine naming the best 100 shows and getting it so very very wrong," Stone emphasized.

Dockterman's top picks for news and politics podcasts include The New York Times and NPR News. There's really nothing more to say ... readers can already profile this journalist who lost the narrative years ago. She needs some serious soul-searching.

Dockterman didn't just leave out Joe Rogan. She completely ignored Theo Von, whose podcast ranks number three on Spotify.

Again, she left out Rogan's podcast. This is Edison's list.

TIME's post on X was heavily ratioed, with many users calling the list "crap," "trash," and even saying "this can't be real" ...

Many others said they had never even heard of some of the podcasts on Dockterman's list. This is a telling sign of the massive shift in where people now get their news. Increasingly, they're turning away from the corporate propaganda machine that serves the deep state and globalist corporations and instead turning to alternative voices like Rogan and independent media outlets.