Titty Tantrum: Topless French Women Shriek 'Heil Donald Trump, Heil Vladimir Putin, Heil Elon Musk' To Protest 'Fascist Epidemic'

On Saturday a group of French feminists - who we're sure are absolute peaches to be around, did what any woman trying to be taken seriously would do - whipped out their tits and finger paints, then decorated each other with various flags, swastikas, and the message "FASCIST EPIDEMIC."

The group of around 40 women from the group "FEMEN" demonstrated on the streets of Paris in protest against "far-right" forces and "fascism" in Europe to coincide with the International Women's Day celebrations. The group is calling for a 'feminist Europe.'

They shouted: "HEIL DONALD TRUMP ... HEIL VLADIMIR PUTIN ... HEIL ELON MUSK ... HEIL VIKTOR ORBAN ... HEIL GIORGIA MELONI ... HEIL MARINE LE PEN"

Action des FEMEN lors de la manifestation du 8 mars, journée internationale pour le droit des femmes.#8mars #8mars2025 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/c3IeZ8UF7R — CLPRESS / Agence de presse (@CLPRESSFR) March 8, 2025

Powerful.

"Our infantry, unarmed and nonviolent, will always be ready. We refuse to serve as a Trojan horse for the repugnant ideas of identitarian groups. We will not look away as the violent wave of masculinism sweeps across the world," the group posted on Instagram.

Musk was not impressed...

5/10 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2025

* * *

