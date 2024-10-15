Today, In Everything Is Racist...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As we all know now, everything is somehow racist and must be cancelled and apologised for. With this in mind, behold, a racist candle.

Bath & Body Works were forced to apologise after someone complained that this “snowed in” candle, featuring (ironically) a paper snowflake on the front was actually a nod to the Ku Klux Klan.

Yes, really.

Bath & Body Works apologizes for candles compared to Ku Klux Klan hood on social media: 'Not the KKKandle' https://t.co/CBrZrXG5xc pic.twitter.com/xZRnIao6IJ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 12, 2024

Yesterday it was pasta sauce and ketchup. Today it’s a candle. A soy wax candle no less. How fitting.

“At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make-even those that are unintentional like this one,” a spokesperson told CNN.

“We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement added.

Yet again, rather than telling the outraged puritan minority who go looking to be offended by everything that they are being ridiculous, a company instead bends over backwards and indulges their insanity.

The CNN report notes that customers who ordered the candle had their orders canceled, and now the candle is on sale on Ebay for $350.

“The website’s policies ban listings that include racist terms or language, however the candle will remain on eBay since it’s not explicitly racist,” the report ludicrously states.

Respondents immediately dubbed the ‘racist’ candle a ‘klandle’ and quipped that those who ordered it are dreaming of a ‘white Christmas’.

I don't want to get technical here but shouldn't it be "Ku Klux Klandle" pic.twitter.com/FsqWTSdx9a — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 13, 2024

I'm dreaming of a White Christmas. https://t.co/3hccsPMEEO — Mike The Canstralian (@aussieinTO) October 14, 2024

Bed, Bath & Beyond apologizes for "KKK" candle. I wonder what white supremacy smells like? Vanilla? Mayo? pic.twitter.com/9ov6qOPdGg — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 14, 2024

This is what branding every lesson about racism as "critical race theory" gets us. Bath and Body Works has stopped selling a candle that was emblazoned with a winter theme that resembles a Ku Klux Klan hood. pic.twitter.com/7pxSR41fjx — Fly Sistah 🪷 (@Fly_Sistah) October 15, 2024

* * *

