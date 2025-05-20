"Today I Will Show My Naked Body": Rep. Nancy Mace Combats Voyeurism During Oversight Hearing

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) showed 'photos of her naked body' during a House Oversight meeting on Tuesday as the latest twist in her crusade against voyeurism.

Mace was engaged to Charleston-based software entrepreneur, Patrick Bryant. After purchasing two properties together, their relationship ended abruptly in 2021 after Mace reportedly discovered Bryant on a dating app.

Mace would later claim in a February speech on the House floor that in November 2023, she discovered a digital cache of over 10,000 videos and photos on Bryant’s phone, depicting rape, nonconsensual photos, and videos of women and underage girls, including herself.

She recounted finding a video of herself naked, unaware she was being filmed, and alleged that Bryant recorded her without consent - and claims that Bryant and several other men conspired to commit sexual exploitation, voyeurism, and assault targeting multiple women, including minors, for over two decades.

She also says she found evidence of an app storing files from a hidden camera - with one alone containing 10,633 videos.

Rape, Drugging and Sex Trafficking

Mace alleged that in 2022, while at a property co-owned by Bryant and another accused man, she consumed two vodka sodas, blacked out, and was raped, though she could not confirm if Bryant was the perpetrator - but that Bryant and his associates drugged her and other women, suggesting the incidents might have been filmed or sold on the dark web.

She also accused the men of sex trafficking, alleging they paid each other to abuse women, which she described as a “premeditated, calculated exploitation.”

Bryant, a co-founder of the software firm Code/+/Trust and former chairman of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, categorically denied all allegations.

"I categorically deny these allegations. I take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear my name," he told the Associated Press, calling Mace's accusations "devastatingly harmful" and an attempt to further her political career.

'Today I will show my naked body'

Which brings us to today - when Mace posted on X; "Today I will show my naked body on one of the videos predator and rapist Patrick Bryant took of me and many other women. Mace made the statement one hour after she posted: "In my Oversight hearing today I’m going to expose predator and rapist Patrick Bryant for the monster he is. With evidence. Naked bodies. Legs spread apart. Upskirt photos. The kinds of things he would film and photograph women without their knowledge, permission or consent."

In my Oversight hearing today I'm going to expose predator and rapist Patrick Bryant for the monster he is. With evidence. Naked bodies. Legs spread apart. Upskirt photos. The kinds of things he would film and photograph… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 20, 2025

