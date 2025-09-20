Top Biden Aide Releases Kraken On Autopen, Hunter's Role In Pardongate, And Joe's Malfunctioning Brain

One of former President Joe Biden's top aides - Jeff Zients, told the House Oversight Committee on Thursday that an aide with his email credentials was green lighting some of the most controversial 'autopen' pardons, that Hunter Biden - who received an insane pardon himself - was involved in the pardon discussions, and that Joe Biden's brain was pea soup.

Former Biden chief of staff Jeff Zients in July. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

According to Axios, Zients - one of the highest ranking officials from the Biden White House - confirmed that Joe Biden had difficulty remembering dates and names, and often required extra briefings to make decisions during the final years of his presidency.

Instead of having three meetings before making a decision, for example, Biden would want four.

Zients said Biden had long had trouble with names and dates, but acknowledged to investigators that the president's memory of such facts got worse in the final years of his term.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, spoke with Zients about 'managing Joe' as Zients was readying himself to take on the role of Chief of Staff in early 2023 - urging him to adjust Biden's schedule so he could get more rest and return to the White House residence earlier in the evening.

Longtime Biden aide and deputy CoS Annie Tomasini also spoke with Zients about limiting Biden's schedule and shortening distances and stairs.

According to Fox News, Zients "admitted that President Biden’s speech stumbles increased as he aged," adding "He also noted that the president’s difficulty remembering dates and names worsened over time, including during the administration."

Pardon Me

Also interesting - Zients told investigators that Hunter Biden was involved in discussions about presidential pardons towards the end of Biden's term, which included the blanket pardons of several members of the Biden family issued during Joe's final 24 hours in office. It had been previously reported by NBC News that Hunter was sitting in on White House meetings following the former president's horrible performance during a June 2024 debate against Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden embraces Hunter Biden during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Hunter received a "full and unconditional" pardon for his crimes in early December, just under two months before Joe left office.

Biden approved nearly 2,500 commutations on Jan. 17, days before leaving the White House, (and issued over 4,200 in total over his term) - the most of any US president, and the most ever in a single day.

Zients also said that he did not personally send the email authorizing the use of the autopen, and that instead "he had an aide with access to his email account send the authorization on his behalf for some of the most controversial pardons in recent history."

The interview was part of an investigation by House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) into Biden's use of the autopen, and whether Biden's top aides covered up his mental decline as part of their use of the autopen.