Top DOGE Official Details Discovery Of Shocking Voter Fraud: "Tip Of The Iceberg"

Antonio Gracias, a private equity investor and senior official in the Department of Government Efficiency, revealed the startling methodology used by DOGE staff to uncover voter fraud involving illegal immigrants, describing it as "just the tip of the iceberg.”

“We've sampled a handful of states, and in those handful of states, we found people registered to vote, and we have found people who actually voted,” Gracias said, detailing the meticulous process used by DOGE staff in an interview at the All-In summit in Miami. “This is all being done by sampling. Okay, so we are sampling DHS data and then have to go to the voter rolls, check the voter rolls, and then check them.”

🚨 DOGE's Antonio Gracias Says Illegal Migrants Have Voted in U.S. Elections



"We have found [illegal migrants] who actually voted ... We already had three arrests in Florida and one indictment ... My opinion is that this is the tip of the iceberg."



The process, as Gracias explained, involves cross-referencing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data with state voter rolls. “We give that to HSI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), who goes and checks the voter record by subpoena and the voter and the cards you sign when you vote,” he added. The results have already led to action in Florida, where Gracias noted, “We had already three arrests here in Florida, actually, and one in one indictment.”

Gracias elaborated on how some individuals, including illegal immigrants, obtained the ability to vote. “They legally secured social security numbers through the process we talked about last time, asylum or some special program or whatever,” he said. “They were given, you know, an associate number by filing a 765 and getting authorization. They registered to vote, and they actually voted in 2020 and/or 2024.”

One case stood out in particular, the founder of Valor Equity Partners told the All-In crew.

“Three have been arrested; I just want to say this carefully: three have been arrested, and one has been indicted,” Gracias stated. “The one we indicted, I want to just stop on this guy for a minute: he’s an Iraqi national. He voted in 2020 in New York. He went to prison for shooting somebody, shot some guy’s hand off, and has charged, if I remember correctly, 160, 60, or $70,000 of benefits through Medicaid.”

Gracias revealed that the indicted individual may no longer be in the U.S., saying, “We think he is now in Iraq because he’s active on his Facebook page, and the IP address is from Iraq.” He praised the collaborative efforts of federal agencies, adding, “Credit to our friends at HSI, our partners HSI, and to DOJ for tracking this down. I got to tell you guys, it’s difficult, laborious work.”

When asked about the scope of the election integrity issue, Gracias was frank while exercising caution. “My opinion is that this is the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “How big the iceberg is, I don’t know, and I don’t want to speculate because I think it would be, not that I think we can do at this moment. I think we’ll have more data over time.”

Gracias emphasized the labor-intensive nature of the investigation, noting, “For sure, if we can sample out of a database and it takes an engineer about a day to find 20-ish cases, what DOJ asks for was 10 to 20 cases per state. It just gives you a sense of what’s happening. It takes an engineer about a day to find 10 to 20 cases per state in sampling.”

In April, Gracias sparked a firestorm alongside tech titan and DOGE leader Elon Musk, unveiling explosive data at a Wisconsin rally aimed at energizing voter turnout. The duo presented a detailed chart alleging that millions of noncitizens were issued Social Security numbers under the Biden administration. Their findings pointed to a steady rise, with a staggering peak of over 2 million noncitizens receiving Social Security numbers in fiscal year 2024, ending September 30. The data also showed roughly 1 million noncitizens issued numbers in both FY 2023 and FY 2025, the latter spanning October 2024 through September 2025.

“None of this would have happened without President Trump,” Gracias later told Fox News. “President Trump had the courage to allow us to go across databases. He signed an executive order. It’s never been done before, where agencies could talk to each other and databases could talk with each other.”

“That allowed us to connect all this data, to find these people across the system, across the benefit system, all the way to the voting records. It really took a lot of courage,” he added.

