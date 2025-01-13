Top Radical Leftist Canadian Lawmaker Threatens Trump: "We're Ready To Fight Like Hell" Against U.S.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s radical far-left New Democratic Party (NDP), launched a fierce rebuke of President-elect Donald Trump over the weekend, vowing to strongly oppose any attempts to impose tariffs on Canada or to push for its absorption as the 51st U.S. state.

"I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country is not for sale – not now, not ever," Singh declared in a cringe-worthy video posted on X on Sunday afternoon.

I have a message for Donald Trump.



We're good neighbours.



But, if you pick a fight with Canada - there will be a price to pay. pic.twitter.com/o60c4qIyza — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 12, 2025

"I’ve lived across the country and I can tell you the Canadians are a proud people. We’re proud of our country and we’re ready to fight like hell to defend it,” the socialist politician continued.

“If Donald Trump thinks he can pick a fight with us, there will be a price to pay," he added.

Singh’s tough talk come as Trump has escalated calls for the U.S. and Canada to merge, citing economic and national security interests.

In November, Trump caused concern in both Canada and Mexico when he threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff unless the two countries took stronger action to address the migrant and fentanyl crises. The ultimatum led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to swiftly travel to Mar-a-Lago for urgent discussions on how the U.S. and Canada could avert a tariff conflict.

Trump, speaking at a recent press conference at Mar-a-Lago, lamented over how the U.S. is treated by Canada, accusing its biggest trading partner of being subsidized by roughly $200 billion per year.

“They don't essentially have a military,” Trump said. “They have a very small military. They rely on our military. It's all fine but, you know, they have to pay for that. It's very unfair. Something has to be done.”

"We are going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada," Trump said, before shifting his attention to the influx of illegal substances entering the U.S. from Canada. "They come through Canada, too. The drugs coming through are at record numbers," Trump stated. "So we are going to make up for that by putting tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Substantial tariffs. We want to get along with everybody but, you know, it takes two to tango."

Not only have top Canadian politicians like Singh rejected Trump’s proposal, but former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also firmly opposed it.

Trudeau, who recently resigned, took to X on Tuesday to reiterate his strong stance, declaring, "There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would ever become part of the United States."

There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.



Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2025

Additionally, Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded sharply to Trump’s suggestion, proposing a surprising counteroffer: for Canada to buy Alaska and Minnesota.

Ford believes that Mexico and China—not Canada—are responsible for the trade issues Trump has highlighted.

“I’ve talked to so many governors and congresspeople and senators and never once did they say Canada is the problem,” Ford told CNN on Monday. “I’ll tell you who the problem is: China is the problem. China shipping in cheap parts, putting them through Mexico. Mexico slapping on a 'Made in Mexico' sticker and shipping up through the U.S. and Canada. [It’s] costing American and Canadian jobs.”