Top Trump Officials Moved Into Military Housing Due To Left-Wing Political Threats

Via American Greatness,

A number of top officials in President Donald Trump’s administration are being housed, along with their families, on military bases, due to increasing threats of left-wing political violence.

High profile members of the Trump team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller have all been moved into military housing typically reserved for senior officers.

According to a report from The Atlantic, members of Trump’s cabinet have faced growing concerns about political violence after many of them have been confronted at their private residences by protestors.

Kristi Noem, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller … all have been forced to move to secure housing on military bases.



The leftwing violence is getting so out of control that they cannot live in private homes due to threats to their family members. https://t.co/7cWUhVhvFj — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) October 31, 2025

In one instance, Stephen Miller’s wife Katie told Fox News how she was confronted by a woman who allegedly told her, “I’m watching you,” as she walked out her front door the day after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Katie Miller, in a subsequent appearance on Fox News noted that while the protestors she has encountered weren’t violent, they were actively inciting the kind of violence that led to Kirk’s assassination.

The Millers listed their Arlington, Virginia home for sale earlier this month after continued protests, including wanted posters with their home address and chalked messages were scrawled on the sidewalk in front of their home.

In August, the Washington Post reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had been living, free-of-charge, on a military base in the D.C. area, for her own safety.

According to a spokesperson for Noem, the move was necessary because Noem was no longer able to safely live in her own apartment after being “horribly doxxed and targeted.”

The Atlantic report says that moves like this aren’t without precedent, as national security leaders have previously been allowed to rent homes on base “for security or convenience.”

However, in the wake of two failed assassination attempts on Trump, the Charlie Kirk assassination and increasingly violent clashes between left-wing protestors and federal immigration agents, the dangers associated with political polarization appear to be growing.