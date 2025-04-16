Total Southwest Border Apprehensions Last Month Lower Than First 2 Days Of March 2024: CBP

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

There was a historic drop in the apprehension of illegal immigrants at America’s southwest border last month, according to new data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as the Trump administration continues to step up immigration enforcement.

“In March 2025, USBP apprehended 7,181 illegal aliens crossing the southwest border between ports of entry,” the agency said in an April 14 statement, referring to U.S. Border Patrol (USBP). “This constitutes a 14 percent decrease from February 2025 when USBP apprehended 8,346 aliens, and a 95 percent decrease from March 2024 when USBP apprehended 137,473 aliens.”

Pete Flores, acting Commissioner of CBP, said the border patrol’s southwest border apprehensions “for the entire month of March 2025 were lower than the first two days of March 2024.”

Nationwide, border patrol saw 264 apprehensions per day in March. That’s lower than February’s daily numbers, which were at 330, the “lowest nationwide average apprehensions in CBP history” at the time, according to the CBP.

President Donald Trump referenced the achievement in an April 15 Truth Social post, writing in all-caps, “Border crossings hit all-time record low in March!”

Last month’s average of nationwide daily apprehensions was 94 percent lower than the 4,488 apprehensions per day registered in March of last year, under the Biden administration.

Earlier this month, Flores said that “under the leadership of President Trump and [Homeland] Secretary Noem, the administration has taken bold, decisive action to restore control at the border. Border Patrol agents are empowered like never before to shut down unlawful entry and protect American lives.”

“The message is clear: the border is closed to illegal crossings, and for those still willing to test our resolve, know this—you will be prosecuted, and you will be deported.”

In March, the agency launched the CBP Home mobile app, allowing illegal immigrants to notify the government of their intent to leave the United States.

The app has been updated with an added functionality enabling illegal immigrants to notify authorities that they have exited the country.

“These features are vital to comply with Executive Order 14159, ‘Protecting the American People Against Invasion,’ ensuring an orderly process for aliens to communicate their departure plans,” according to CBP.

Under the Biden administration, the agency’s CBP One app allowed illegal immigrants outside the United States to schedule appointments at U.S. ports of entry. Trump ended the app on his first day in office.

Tackling Illegal Immigrants

The Trump administration is tightening the monitoring of those in the United States unlawfully.

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asked illegal immigrants to register with the federal government, after a court victory allowed the policy to be implemented.

Illegal immigrants who have been in the country for over 30 days were required to register by April 11, including being fingerprinted. Those entering the United States after April 11 have 30 days from their arrival to register.

Failure to register is an offense potentially punishable by imprisonment, fines, or both.

The rule does not apply to certain people, such as those who have applied for or have already obtained permanent residency, individuals with a valid work authorization, and those subjected to deportation proceedings.

“President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream,” Noem said in an April 11 statement. “The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

The White House recently revealed that it has taken action against illegal immigrants flagged as security risks who were paroled into the United States.

Immigration parole allows an illegal immigrant to temporarily live in the United States and potentially work without being subject to deportation.

Over 6,300 individuals who were paroled in or after 2023 and who have criminal records or were listed in the FBI’s terrorist screening database had their parole terminated as of April 11, the White House said.

Meanwhile, the CBP is pushing ahead with the border wall construction project. In mid-March, the agency awarded the first border wall contract under Trump’s second term.

This month, Noem issued a DHS waiver of environmental laws to expedite construction of approximately 2.5 miles of new wall in California.