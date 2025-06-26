Toxic Fallout: NC Lawmakers Face Fire Over Monsanto 'Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free' Provision

In a move that has ignited fierce backlash, North Carolina lawmakers attempted a “gut and stuff.” By inserting a last-minute "de facto immunity provision" into an unrelated House bill, agrochemical giants like Monsanto-Bayer will be given a free pass from accountability for its products linked to cancer and infertility , depending on what happens next.

A highly controversial policy, Monsanto-Bayer has been seeking state level labeling exemptions amid bankruptcy exploration , as the company faces over 67,000 lawsuits nationwide for its product Round Up.

Lawmakers are trying to slip a de facto immunity provision into another bill! Don’t let them subvert the democratic process by skipping testimony and debate!! Agrochemical Corporations do not need a liability shield! Take a moment and send an email to the house! Link in comments pic.twitter.com/6WPP9vvoWt — Alexandra Muñoz (@amtoxicology) June 25, 2025

The revelation, brought to light by molecular toxicologist Dr. Alexandra Muñoz, set off alarm bells among health advocates and concerned citizens alike, who quickly lit-up the phone lines.

They are at it again today! Call, Share, and demand chemical companies be held accountable. No Immunity https://t.co/v9DwZ4ABJm — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) June 25, 2025

In a bipartisan vote [21-13], the House voted “Nay” to the gut and stuff amendment, passing the bill without the immunity language after the committee reconvened yesterday morning.

According to Muñoz, this tactic aimed to circumvent the democratic process by skipping critical testimony and debate.

Due to the fact that the North Carolina Senate already passed SB 401 - a version of the House bill with the immunity language - the Senate will now be faced with striking the language from its version, or going into overtime.

Unlike basketball, the legislative form of OT is called a Conference Committee. Composed of House and Senate leadership, both chambers could face-off over which form of the bill to adopt during the conference.

Given the 50/50 odds of a conference, opponents of the bill are calling on Senate leadership to drop its unpopular fight for Monsanto-Bayer.

Muñoz's urgent call to action has mobilized constituents to flood legislative leadership with emails, as sources indicate a conference committee could be convened by the end of the week, unless the Senate agrees with the House.

The stakes are high. Passing this bill would remove North Carolina residents’ right to sue for “failure to warn,” by asserting that federally regulated warning labels preempt state rights.

This type of legislative sleight of hand is part of a disturbing trend where industries seek to evade responsibility. Critics, like Dr. Meryl Nass, have pointed out the similarities to the 1986 National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program—another liability shield that's created far-reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, Monsanto-Bayer is hard at work attempting to expand federal preemption laws in D.C. A move that critics argue will undermine both legislative and judicial integrity, prioritizing corporate interests over public welfare.

As the battle lines are drawn, the outcome of this legislative tug-of-war could have profound implications for the health and safety of North Carolinians and beyond.

The question remains: will the voices of the people prevail, or will the agrochemical lobbyists silence them once again?