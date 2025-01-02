Tractor-Trailer Bomb Threat Shuts Down I-85 In South Carolina

Live Feed:

Ongoing: I-85 has been closed for a bomb threat involving a semi truck in Greenville County, South Carolina https://t.co/LlGTTdKSLF — AcidTigerX (@AcidTigerX) January 2, 2025

* * *

Concerns over terrorism are intensifying in the wake of the Bourbon Street massacre and the Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing. Adding to the anxiety, police are now investigating a potential bomb in a tractor-trailer on a major highway in South Carolina.

Local media WSPA reports all lanes of Interstate 85 are blocked in both directions between exits 42 and 44 near White Horse Road in Greenville County.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed to WSPA that bomb squad personnel are responding to a potential bomb inside a tractor-trailer. Details are limited.

"Situation unfolding in Greenville Co South Carolina that's closed I-85 | Sources tell me it involves an 18-wheeler. Driver apparently pulled over and stated he has a bomb. Multiple agency incident," WXIA's Cody Alcorn wrote on X.

Situation unfolding in Greenville Co South Carolina that's closed I-85 | Sources tell me it involves an 18-wheeler. Driver apparently pulled over and stated he has a bomb. Multiple agency incident. Update as I get additional details. pic.twitter.com/aOgyin1ITT — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) January 2, 2025

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wrote on X:

Traffic nightmare.

Active bomb threat on I-85 in Greenville…what is going on in this country?!?! Where is our president?!?! pic.twitter.com/QyzalXQuWW — Jack Stott (@jackstott21) January 2, 2025

UPDATE | Exits are blocked and traffic is backed up for miles. pic.twitter.com/mOcHyQXhy7 — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) January 2, 2025

*Developing...