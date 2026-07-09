Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, asked a Utah judge Thursday to make all evidence in the preliminary hearing for her husband's accused killer available to the public - the same day prosecutors played a recorded statement in which the suspect's former roommate said he confessed to the shooting.

Tyler Robinson speaks with his attorney Kathryn Nester during a hearing for Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, in 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, on April 17, 2026. Trent Nelson/Pool via Reuters

In a filing submitted as the fourth day of proceedings began, Kirk requested that any exhibits admitted during the hearing for Tyler Robinson be published in real time. The request came hours before prosecutors introduced a redacted video interview with Lance Twiggs, Robinson's former roommate and romantic partner, in which Twiggs told investigators that Robinson confessed to shooting Kirk and said he "wishes he hadn't done it."

Prosecutors also presented text messages between Robinson and Twiggs discussing the aftermath of the Sept. 10, 2025, shooting at Utah Valley University, including efforts to retrieve a rifle and Robinson's stated intention to turn himself in.

JUST IN: In a recording, Tyler Robinson's trans lover, Lance Twiggs, says Robinson was acting "erratically" after allegedly killing Charlie Kirk.



In the bombshell video, Twiggs said Robinson told him that he "wishes he hadn't done it."



"I just asked him in person if what he… pic.twitter.com/jyMcjzCRPx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2026

Full video with timestamps here

Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at a Turning Point USA event on the Utah Valley University campus. Robinson was arrested after a short manhunt and turned himself in following conversations with family members.

The developments unfolded in 4th District Court before Judge Tony Graf, as the weeklong hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to send the case to trial nears its conclusion. Robinson, 23, faces aggravated murder and other charges in Kirk's killing. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

Robinson appeared in court Thursday in a grey suit and tie, with one arm shackled to his waist. He remained seated quietly at the defense table as the evidence was presented. Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk's parents were present in the courtroom.

Defense attorneys raised multiple objections during the playing of Twiggs' recorded statement, though the judge allowed the evidence to proceed. Twiggs was granted use immunity for his cooperation with investigators.

Thursday's session continued a pattern from earlier days of the hearing, which has included surveillance video placing Robinson on the UVU campus and the rooftop from which prosecutors allege the fatal shot was fired, as well as forensic testimony on DNA recovered from items near the scene.

The hearing is expected to wrap up as early as Friday, after which Graf will decide whether to bind Robinson over for trial. If the case proceeds, it would move toward a capital trial in Utah County.

Unanswered Questions

The official story leaves a lot of unanswered questions that will never be aired in court.

Lapel mic bomb / exploding lavalier microphone / shrapnel from device in mic (not a bullet): Close-up video footage of the moment Kirk is hit contains what has been described as an "explosion," flash, or disruption at his chest/lapel area; mic allegedly shattered in the SUV afterward; wound trajectory allegedly inconsistent with a distant sniper shot and instead from a device on or in the mic. Some tie it to "exploding pagers" precedent or call it a targeted device.

In this video, you can see the energy from the mic explosion blow Charlie Kirk up , killing him. pic.twitter.com/pFDjW8yH4i — Irlandarra (@martinez_j7902) July 9, 2026

Trap door / shot from below the stage/tent : Some have suggested a "trap door" is visible or implied in footage/crime scene photos under or near where Kirk was speaking; claim the shot originated from below rather than the roof; some say the area was quickly covered/filled in. Owens urged government investigation into this.

: Some have suggested a "trap door" is visible or implied in footage/crime scene photos under or near where Kirk was speaking; claim the shot originated from below rather than the roof; some say the area was quickly covered/filled in. Owens urged government investigation into this. Drones / multiple drones or UFOs involved in the hit or surveillance : Videos showing "unknown flying objects" or small aerial devices in the sky claim up to three different drones visible; suggest drone-assisted assassination, coordination, or cover. Prominently pushed by Crowdsource the Truth (Jason Goodman) in X posts and streams, including clips shared in Ben Swann threads.

: Videos showing "unknown flying objects" or small aerial devices in the sky claim up to three different drones visible; suggest drone-assisted assassination, coordination, or cover. Prominently pushed by Crowdsource the Truth (Jason Goodman) in X posts and streams, including clips shared in Ben Swann threads. Bullet caliber / ballistics mismatch or wrong weapon: Robinson's attorneys noted in March that they had received an ATF summary report with an unexpected finding. "Regarding the firearm evidence, the defense has been provided with an ATF summary report which indicates that the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson. Authorities recovered an old German bolt-action Mauser Model 98 .30-06 caliber rifle used in both World Wars from a forested area near the shooting site - which, according to many, would have popped Kirk's entire head like a watermelon.

Pissing off Israel / Mossad or Israeli government hit: In the weeks leading up to his death, Kirk had become increasingly critical of Israel, and prominent Zionists had been 'clapping back' to to speak (Gaza handling, hosting critics like Tucker Carlson, comments linking Epstein to Mossad/Israeli intelligence). According to leaked/private WhatsApp/group texts - Kirk claimed the loss of major Jewish donor(s) (~$2M annual), pressure to stay pro-Israel or condemn critics, and top donors reportedly demanded name removed from building or pulled funding days/weeks before.

ISRAEL GOT KIRK



WITH A RIGGED MIC EXPLOSIVE pic.twitter.com/ce8vL70Azs — The Force (@RealTheForce) July 9, 2026

Weaving much of this together is Ben Swann - who famously reported on Pizzagate, only to disappear for several years from public view.