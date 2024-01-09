Trans Professor With 'Be Gay, Do Crimes' Tattoo Appointed To WHO Taskforce

Authored by Micaiah Bilger via The College Fix,

Law professor will help create health guidelines for ‘trans, gender diverse people’

A Canadian transgender professor who sports a “be gay, do crimes” tattoo recently was appointed to a World Health Organization group tasked with developing healthcare guidelines for “trans and gender diverse people.”

Florence Ashley, an assistant law professor at the University of Alberta, is one of 21 individuals on the new taskforce, and about half of them identify as transgender, The Post Millennial reports.

Ashley uses “they, them, that, bitch” pronouns, according to the report.

Scheduled to meet in February, their goal is to develop international guidelines that will increase “access and utilization of quality and respectful health services by trans and gender diverse people,” according to a Dec. 18 announcement from the WHO.

The Post Millennial reports more:

The group includes two former presidents of WPATH, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, which in their latest guidelines stated there should be no age-limit on sex changes for minors. Ashley, a criminal law assistant professor at the University of Alberta, is on board with that, believing that “puberty blockers ought to be treated as the default option” for all minors, regardless of gender identity, so that kids can “choose” their gender instead of growing up naturally and without intervention because natural development “strongly favours cis embodiement by raising the psychological and medical toll of transitioning.”

Ashley also has told children on TikTok to “be gay and do crime,” according to the X account Libs of TikTok.

After the comments sparked backlash on social media, the law professor got a “be gay, do crimes” tattoo to “be gay and do crime even harder,” The Post Millennial‘s Libby Emmons wrote Sunday.

In which a criminal law professor from Alberta who was just appointed by the World Health Organization retaliated against mean tweets from Jordan Peterson and Libs of TikTok by getting a tattoo saying "be gay, do crimes."



pic.twitter.com/Haj0DcRiy9 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) January 7, 2024

The new WHO taskforce that Ashley serves on is a project of the WHO Departments of Gender, Rights and Equity – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes, and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research.

When the group meets, the WHO states that they will work to develop guidelines in five areas, including the “provision of gender-affirming care,” “health workers education and training for the provision of gender-inclusive care,” and “legal recognition of self-determined gender identity.”

According to The Post Millennial, this means “sex change surgeries for all people, including minors,” “medical staff using pronouns, encouraging sex change drugs and surgeries,” “eliminating sex-segregated domestic violence and rape crisis centers,” and more.