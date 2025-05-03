Trans Teen Freed After Tesla Firebombing, Judge Cites Lack Of 'Gender-Affirming Care' In Prison

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A teenager charged with firebombing a Tesla dealership in Kansas City in March has been granted release from custody by a US Magistrate judge who ruled that he wouldn’t be able to continue his “gender-affirming care” in prison.

Yes, really.

The guy is facing 20 years on a domestic terrorism charge but has been set free because he can’t trans himself from behind bars.

BREAKING: Judge releases suspected Tesla firebomber citing ADHD and no access to "gender-affirming care" pic.twitter.com/oKB9nzNgOL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 30, 2025

Owen McIntire, a 19-year-old student from Missouri, is said to need “mental health support” in addition to the treatments.

The New York Post reports:

McIntire is also on the autism spectrum and was diagnosed with both ADHD and depression, all of which require medications and treatments that excuse him from remaining in prison, his lawyers successfully argued.

“By moving back home with his parents, he will have access to the care providers who are familiar with him and his specific needs,” the court documents read:

Wow. Just wow.

Somehow millions of other people with ADHD managed not to engage in terroristic violence.

Somehow my ADHD only made it difficult to listen in school and in meetings, I never found myself accidentally firebombing cars — U Dekel (@udekel) May 1, 2025

So this Tesla firebomber needs to move back in with his parents in order to help him have access to gender affirming care because he has “gender dysphoria”. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Mf2G7Prvi8 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) April 30, 2025

Here is the Karen who let him out:

Judge who freed him is Jessica Hedges pic.twitter.com/AbU7KxUfde — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 30, 2025

Of course she looks like that.

Does it get any more peak 2025 than this?

This reads like a comedy script.

I almost can't tell if this is real or not… — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 30, 2025

I want my insurance to cover my Awesomeness Affirming Care…I don’t feel completely awesome, and need a professional to tell me that I am. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Rev Keith (@RevKeith2) May 2, 2025

If only there were some sort of designated places to safely hold mentally disturbed individuals.

If he’s being released due to mental illness, then he should be held in a secure psychiatric facility.

This is exactly what institutions used to be for. — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) April 30, 2025

Presumably the American taxpayer will have to fund the continued transing when the person is sentenced and locked away?

What happens when he's convicted and goes to jail. — Eric Anderson (@norzemen) May 1, 2025

Will it be in a women’s prison?

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller succinctly described exactly what this is.

It’s a verifiable post. Facts hurt, don’t they? — Sean Connors 🇺🇸 (@1Sean_Connors) May 1, 2025

Yes indeed, facts are like pins in a voodoo doll if you’ve based your entire moral foundation on nonsense.

* * *

