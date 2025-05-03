print-icon
Trans Teen Freed After Tesla Firebombing, Judge Cites Lack Of 'Gender-Affirming Care' In Prison

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A teenager charged with firebombing a Tesla dealership in Kansas City in March has been granted release from custody by a US Magistrate judge who ruled that he wouldn’t be able to continue his “gender-affirming care” in prison.

Yes, really.

The guy is facing 20 years on a domestic terrorism charge but has been set free because he can’t trans himself from behind bars.

Owen McIntire, a 19-year-old student from Missouri, is said to need “mental health support” in addition to the treatments.

The New York Post reports:

McIntire is also on the autism spectrum and was diagnosed with both ADHD and depression, all of which require medications and treatments that excuse him from remaining in prison, his lawyers successfully argued.

“By moving back home with his parents, he will have access to the care providers who are familiar with him and his specific needs,” the court documents read:

Wow. Just wow.

Somehow millions of other people with ADHD managed not to engage in terroristic violence. 

Here is the Karen who let him out:

Of course she looks like that.

Does it get any more peak 2025 than this?

If only there were some sort of designated places to safely hold mentally disturbed individuals.

Presumably the American taxpayer will have to fund the continued transing when the person is sentenced and locked away?

Will it be in a women’s prison?

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller succinctly described exactly what this is.

Yes indeed, facts are like pins in a voodoo doll if you’ve based your entire moral foundation on nonsense.

*  *  *

