Trans TikToker Gushes Over Quran: "Allah Is Beyond Gender"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A transgender TikToker gushed about studying the Quran, claiming that Allah was “beyond gender”.

The clip, which went viral on X, features an effeminate biological male wearing make-up and sporting a thin mustache talking about how excited he is having “just started reading the Quran.”

The they/them explains how he started studying the book after seeing posts about it on social media and teaching materials for both Muslims and non-Muslims.

More and more “progressives” are becoming fascinated by Islam after starting to attend anti-Israel marches at university.



This young man is so thrilled by reading the Quran that he just might move to Gaza or Iran at some point



Good luck! pic.twitter.com/rBRXmNIYzB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2023

“The way that the Quran describes things actually makes sense to me,” he states before asserting, “Did you know Allah is beyond gender?”

“This whole book is just blowing my mind, and I am so excited,” he adds, remarking on how the book had sparked a personal “revolution” that might finally lead him to believe in God.

“There are a lot of people who are converting, I’m not saying I’m gonna convert, I’m not saying I wouldn’t,” he adds.

The clip is so patently bizarre that some wondered whether it was satire, although it seems to be genuine (very hard to tell the difference these days).

As we previously highlighted, TikTokers got similarly excited over Osama Bin Laden’s “letter to America” which justifies terrorism and the 9/11 attacks, with many asserting that Bin Laden was right.

One imagines what kind of welcome these people would get in strictly Islamic countries and whether or not they would still be as excited about the Quran afterwards.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our great merch.