Transgender 'Human Doll' Lectures JK Rowling About What A Woman Is

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a bizarre news segment, a transgender person who used to refer to himself as the “human Ken doll” attempted to lecture JK Rowling on what a woman really is, declaring that the author should “stick to what she knows.”

The Brazilian-British OnlyFans ‘personality’ born Rodrigo Alves, now known as ‘Jessica Alves’, has undergone so much plastic surgery that he can barely speak or move, including implants and ‘enhancements’ resulting in an appearance that resembles cartoon-like spoof of a woman.

Yet in a clip from an interview on GB News, Alves claimed “I don’t believe that I am a woman, I AM a woman,” adding “even my birth certificate has been changed to ‘born a female.'”

In a bizarre segment, a transgender 'personality' who previously wanted to be a "human Ken doll" before deciding to become a 'woman', lectured JK Rowling on what being female really means, declaring that the author should "stick to what she knows." Report: https://t.co/K06cu2wjbT pic.twitter.com/fHcFCrS9sY — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 8, 2024

“I never felt like a man, therefore I am a woman,” Alves further declared before going on to claim “it’s very sad to read the headlines lately about JK Rowling.”

“She’s doesn’t understand anything of what she is talking about,” Alves proclaimed, adding “she’s not a trained doctor, she’s a book writer.”

The host responded, “she might argue that she’s a woman though,” to which Alves responded “I’m also a woman.”

“Her remarks are not necessary, they are very indelicate, they are very hurtful,” Alves further suggested, going on to call Rowling “transphobic.”

“You do not comment on people’s race, you do not comment on people’s gender, those are subjects that you don’t point out and talk about,” Alves further decreed.

This person is clearly mentally ill, having previously undergone countless surgeries in an effort to look like a plastic doll.

When you firmly believe you are something which you are not it is called a mental illness. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 6, 2024

The surgeons who did this to him have no ethics. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 6, 2024

That's a man and that man should stick to what he knows. — Aja the Empress ♀️🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@Aja02537920) April 6, 2024

FACTS matter!



Getting c@rved up, pumped up, plumped up, and changing a birth certificate does not erase the DNA. He was born male and is male. — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) April 6, 2024

He said he has “the feelings, the emotions” of a woman. He does not know what those feelings like, & he never will, because he was born a man & will die a man. His skeleton will be male in the dirt yrs from now. Man. — Stacey Mayo🎗️ (@staceylmayo) April 6, 2024

"She should stick to what she knows."



Safe to say that JK Rowling would be the best woman to describe womanhood, not a plastic surgery wannabe imitation of a woman like Alves. — Okay in ATX Egg (@Lobosstyle) April 7, 2024

As we highlighted yesterday, Rowling was widely praised for posting a lengthy explanation of what a woman is, as she continues to be outspoken in defence of women’s rights.

* * *

