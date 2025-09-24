Transgender Leftist Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison For Terror Attacks

For every terror attack by a transgender leftist or Antifa militant that you hear about in the news, there's many attacks that you don't hear about. The establishment media has been very careful to obscure these incidents with ambiguous reporting, denials and outright lies.

For example, Nicholas Roske, the man who attempted to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022, identifies as transgender. This fact has been quickly buried by the media, just as the man's political affiliations were ignored at the time of his arrest. Though, Wikipedia was very quick to change Roske's gender and refer to him as "her" on their Brett Kavanaugh assassination plot page.

At the time, the media complained that the event could lead to legal actions removing protesters from outside the homes of judges (leftist groups were attempting to intimidate the Supreme Court over their decision to overturn Roe v Wade). They also focused more on the abortion decision, insinuating that it was the Supreme Court's fault if members faced assassination threats. Democrats stalled on passing a bill that provided more security for SC Justices; the Kavanaugh incident finally forced them to take action.

There have been numerous leftist and Antifa related terror incidents over the past several years, most of them barely mentioned by mainstream journalists and few of them categorized as political terrorism by organizations like the ADL. Whenever an attack involving any suspect who is remotely right wing occurs, the news is flooded with coverage.

In the case of alleged Charlie Kirk shooter, Tyler Robinson, the media continues to deny that the gay leftist is associated with leftist causes. Even going so far as to misinform the public and attempt to tie the man to MAGA, despite his family and friends admitting he is a leftist.

This trend of hiding reality continues with the recent sentencing of Casey Robert Goonan, who was convicted in January 2025 after pleading guilty to one count of maliciously damaging or destroying property used in or affecting interstate commerce by means of fire or an explosive. The story has garnered minimal attention on the news feeds.

Goonan is a transgender leftist with a Ph.D in "black studies" and has been tied to Antifa associated pro-Palestinian groups such as Palestine Action US (now "Unity of Fields"). He plead guilty to using homemade explosive devices in June 2024 to destroy a UCD police vehicle on campus and to attempt to firebomb the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland.

He admitted to carrying out three arson attacks on the UC Berkeley campus. Goonan said he was inspired by the Hamas direct action terror attacks of Oct. 7 and that he hoped his violence would inspire others to carry out further attacks "for Palestine." The United States Department of Justice on Tuesday said the Oakland man will serve nearly 20 years for his crimes.

This is yet another example of the growing ideological coalition between far-left and radical Islamic activists. It is also an example of how the establishment helps to obscure Antifa activities, pretending as it they are an "idea" rather than an organized threat.

Mainstream media reporting is not writing about Goonan's anarcho-communist extremism; suggesting that the man only vandalized a car. Antifa groups are calling Goonan a "political prisoner" and they are demanding his immediate release. The groups continue to raise money for his legal costs as well as his prison commissary expenses.