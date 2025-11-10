Transgender Virginia Teacher Posts Rainbow 'Gun' Pointed At Person's Head, Demands Pronouns Be 'Put Back In Emails'

Authored by Dave Huber via TheCollegeFix.com,

A reportedly transgender high school history teacher in Virginia is on leave after posting an image to his Instagram of a “rainbow gun” pointed at a person’s head and the demand “PUT THE PRONOUNS BACK IN THE EMAIL.”

The image, posted on X by Libs of TikTok, depicts an arm holding a pistol (both colored as a rainbow) held at the back of a man’s head, with the “pronoun” demand written directly above.

According to WSET, Sabrina Morris (pictured) teaches at George Washington High School in the Danville Public Schools (Virginia) district. A district spokesperson said local police are involved in the matter, and that Morris “will not be present on school grounds while this matter is under investigation.”

“We are aware of a recent social media post involving one of our employees that has caused concern within our school community. We take such matters very seriously, as the content shared does not reflect the values or expectations of professionalism that guide our division,” the spokesperson said.

“Danville Public Schools remains committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff. Due to this being a personnel matter, no additional information can be shared at this time.”

The school district appears to have scrubbed Morris’ information for the George Washington HS website, and his Instagram — which notes he uses “she/her/hers” pronouns and describes himself as a “PhD / teacher / millennial / kinda cute” — has been set to private.

Based on text posted alongside the gun image (below, highlight circle added), it appears Morris got it from the Dream for America Instagram account, which purports to “inspir[e] young Americans to defend democracy & fight fascism online, on-campus, & across the country.”

The College Fix asked Dream for America chief William He via email if the image indeed originated from his organization’s social media, and he replied that it indeed was “briefly shared” on the Dream for America account “but it was intended as comedic commentary on recent events — not as an endorsement of violence or hostility toward any group.”

He added “Once we realized how the image could be interpreted, it was immediately removed” and that his group “stands firmly for inclusion, empathy, and respect […] never to mock, threaten, or devalue others.”