Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Bans Rainbow Crosswalks

Authored by Catherine Salgado via PJMedia.com,

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy struck a blow at radical LGBTQ activism as “Pride Month” ended.

Duffy sent a letter to all 50 state governors, the D.C. mayor, and Puerto Rico’s governor, a letter which he also shared with The Daily Signal. Trump’s transportation secretary told the governors to work on removing distractions, including woke political symbols, from roads and intersections.

In the letter, Duffy wrote, “Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork. Today I am calling on governors in every state to ensure that roadways, intersections, and crosswalks are kept free of distractions.”

He added, “Far too many Americans die each year to [sic] traffic fatalities to take our eye off the ball.” He assured the governors that the Transportation Department “stands ready to help communities across the country make their roads safer and easier to navigate.” Just this June, a Rhode Island man was reportedly arrested for leaving skidmarks on a rainbow crosswalk. Hopefully, Duffy’s new guidance will help the man as his case moves forward.

Duffy’s letter is part of the effort to push the Federal Highway Administration’s Safe Arterials for Everyone through Reliable Operations and Distraction-Reducing Strategies, or SAFE ROADS, initiative, Daily Signal explained.

Last year, 39,345 people died on our country’s roads, which represented a decrease of 3.8% from 2023, but Duffy understandably labeled it an “unacceptable” number.

🚨EXCLUSIVE



Transportation @SecDuffy sends a letter to all 50 states (plus DC & Puerto Rico) urging them to prioritize safety over political statements.



LGBTQ crosswalks must go, the letter says.



Yes, there are dozens of rainbow crosswalks😲https://t.co/eNFomdm1In pic.twitter.com/WMyKPt7hk6 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) July 1, 2025

“The SAFE ROADS national initiative will focus on the non-freeway arterials within your state, including safety and operation at intersections and along segments, consistent and recognizable traffic control devices including crosswalk and intersection markings, and orderly use of the right-of-way that is kept free from distractions,” Duffy wrote. “These routes are where more than half of roadway fatalities in America occur and deserve enhanced attention.” This ban includes rainbow crosswalks.

Duffy asks that “within 60 days” each state’s department of transportation “develop a list of arterial segments, including intersections, with the highest safety, operational, or compliance concerns that will be addressed by the end of Fiscal Year 2026” (from Oct. 1, 2025, to Sept. 30, 2026). He asks state departments to submit these lists to the Federal Highway Administration’s office in each state.

Duffy concluded, “With our shared goals of moving people and goods safely and efficiently, we can make the expectation that all Americans make it home safely and on-time a reality.”

Too many leftist cities have tried to turn roads into political statements about race and sexuality. Philadelphia, Hollywood, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Milwaukee are among the cities that have put in Pride rainbow crosswalks. It’s excellent that Duffy is aiming to put a stop to it.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.