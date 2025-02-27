Treasonous CIA Insiders "Might Be Motivated" To Betray America If DOGE Fires Them

Apparently one of the 'six ways from Sunday' the intelligence community has to get back at the Trump administration is threatening to leak sensitive information to 'a foreign intelligence service' if they're fired as part of DOGE's efforts to downsize government.

In a Feb. 24 CNN article titled "How Trump’s government-cutting moves risk exposing the CIA’s secrets," the outlet warns "As the CIA weighs staff cuts, current and former intelligence officials say that mass firings could offer a rich recruitment opportunity for foreign intelligence services - like China or Russia - who may seek to exploit financially vulnerable or resentful former employees."

"on the CIA’s 7th floor - home to top leadership - some officers are also quietly discussing how mass firings and the buyouts already offered to staff risk creating a group of disgruntled former employees who might be motivated to take what they know to a foreign intelligence service," the article continues.

This is so crazy!



pic.twitter.com/p8B3dXrkAW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2025

The Federalist goes even deeper:

Is that a threat from the CIA? Is CNN reporting that Trump should keep everyone employed because, if he doesn’t, former CIA agents will spill U.S. secrets to our enemies? Apparently so. But if that’s the case, these are exactly the employees who should be fired. Those with too little integrity to exit with grace should not be employed in jobs with access to sensitive information. The CIA employees CNN describes should not be trusted with any more secrets. Within the same piece, CNN ridiculously makes it sound as if valued, model intelligence employees will get the axe — and that those same employees have loose lips and are ripe for the picking. Which is it, CNN? The media want you to be worried because they are worried. If Trump cleans house, it will destroy their business model. CNN and other propagandists have exploited unethical leaking of deep state sources, treating their whispers as gospel, and amplifying their aims through high-profile “news” stories. If Trump fires their sources, it will be harder for the media to collude with the intelligence community to craft propaganda to sell to the public. The connection between CNN and the deep state has been too cozy for too long.

Read the rest from The Federalist here...

People have to be charged.



If someone threatens to sell state secrets to China because they're being fired, they should be charged with treason.



What's the punishment for treason again? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 27, 2025

I mean that’s treason — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 27, 2025

* * *

Are You Prepared? Grab one or more of these 2-day survival backpacks from ReadyWise on sale for $199.95 with free shipping. Buy one for each car, your house, and your friends.