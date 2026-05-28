Treasury Appointees Push To Put Trump's Face On A Brand-New $250 Bill

Two political appointees at the Treasury Department spent months pressing Bureau of Engraving and Printing staff to develop prototypes for a $250 bill bearing Donald Trump's portrait, even as bureau officials repeatedly warned them the project had no legal foundation and could take nearly a decade to execute properly, the Washington Post reports.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and senior adviser Mike Brown, both political appointees, began pushing bureau staff last year to prepare designs for the note. Beach handed over mock-up materials in August and September, including a design placing Trump's face at the center of the bill, flanked by Trump's and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's signatures. The effort would mark the first time a living person appeared on U.S. currency since 1866, and current employees, speaking anonymously out of fear of retaliation, claim the internal pressure was real.

The artist behind the designs, British painter Iain Alexander, said he discussed the project directly with Trump and received feedback on specifics. "He likes to call me his favorite British artist," Alexander said.

Trump reportedly pushed for American flag colors and a "250" logo tied to the nation's semiquincentennial, and Alexander said Trump "absolutely loved" the proposed reverse side of the note, which would feature a women's liberation theme with Betsy Ross.

Bureau director Patricia "Patty" Solimene, a 24-year Army veteran and the first woman to lead the bureau, told Beach and Brown plainly that the project was unauthorized. One employee described her position this way: "She had told them we're not authorized to do this. We can't progress any further, and all the stakeholders have not even met to discuss the next steps." The same employee noted that "currency often takes six to eight years to produce a new bill, particularly one of such high value."

Solimene was reassigned from her position on April 27. The following day, she sent a farewell email to staff that read, in part, "The buck stopped here," and acknowledged the move was "not my choice." Brown subsequently became the bureau's acting director. Treasury declined to comment on the circumstances of Solimene's reassignment, and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Legally, the proposed bill faces several obstacles. Federal law restricts living individuals from appearing on U.S. currency, a rule that has been on the books for over 150 years. Beyond the portrait question, the bureau is authorized to produce only specific denominations, and $250 is not among them. Former bureau director Larry R. Felix explained that "a $250 note is not statutorily authorized" without congressional action, adding, "The secretary has to be given authority to do that." Alexander said he, too, had been told legislation was necessary.

And it is unlikely that Congress would approve it. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) previously introduced a bill in February 2025 directing the Treasury to issue $250 Federal Reserve notes featuring Trump's image, tied to the 250th anniversary celebrations beginning in July. The bill stalled in the House Financial Services Committee and did not receive a hearing.

A department spokesperson said the bureau is "conducting appropriate planning and due diligence" and would proceed with a commemorative $250 note only if Congress passes the required legislation. Treasury also said Beach has "never asked staff to print the bill before congressional passage." At the same time, the department confirmed Bessent would recognize Trump's "historic achievements" by adding his signature to existing currency, noting no law prohibits a sitting president's signature on bills. Solimene and her staff had separately agreed to print $100 bills featuring Trump's signature, which employees said were already in production at the bureau's Washington facility.

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