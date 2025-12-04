Treasury Boss Bessent Nukes NYT Hypocrisy Over Desperate Trump Health Smears

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a brutal takedown of legacy media frauds Wednesday, calling out The New York Times for their shameless double standard on presidential fitness.

Fresh off a three-hour cabinet marathon with President Trump, Bessent faced down a Times hack at their own summit and laid bare the hypocrisy. The same outlet that buried Joe Biden’s dementia for years now peddles baseless panic about Trump’s vigor.

It’s the latest desperate ploy from a press corps still seething over their 2024 election wipeout, desperate to undermine a leader who’s delivering on all fronts.

? BREAKING: In a mic drop moment, Sec. Scott Bessent just PUMMELED the NYT to their faces for a HUGE double standard on Donald Trump's health



"WHERE was the New York Times? We just had a 3 hour cabinet meeting yesterday!"



"For 10 MONTHS Biden did not have a cabinet meeting.… pic.twitter.com/HyPWjPWFUF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2025

The fireworks erupted Tuesday at the NYT’s glitzy DealBook Summit, where Bessent squared off against financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin. Sorkin, parroting his paper’s latest hit piece “Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities Of Aging in Office”, tried to corner Bessent on Trump’s supposed “mental decline” and reduced visibility. Big mistake. Bessent didn’t flinch—he fact-checked the fraud live on stage.

“You had what was one of the greatest scandals of all time, that the coverage of the Biden administration, Joe Biden’s diminished capacity, and the cover up. And that’s why it’s probably fair to raise these questions. Where was the New York Times? We just had a three-hour cabinet meeting yesterday, Andrew.”

He didn’t stop there, dismantling the 25th Amendment fever dreams, noting “For ten months, the Biden administration did not have a cabinet meeting… How are you going to invoke the 25th Amendment if the cabinet secretaries never see the president, which they didn’t?”

“I hear from people in the Treasury Building that I see President Trump more in a day than my predecessor saw Joe Biden in half a year!” Bessent urged while Sorkin squirmed, mumbling about “fair questions.”

Post-summit, Bessent doubled down in a further interview, admitting the Times’ lies hit him like a freight train. He couldn’t let it slide—not when the “paper of record” was torching its own credibility in real time.

“He immediately went into attack and gotcha mode! I couldn’t take the hypocrisy,” Bessent declared.

? NOW: Scott Bessent says he COULDN'T TAKE the New York Times lying to his face on stage – "So I just had to fact-check him!"



"He immediately went into attack and gotcha mode! I couldn't take the HYPOCRISY." ?



"He just played to the audience…the NYT are so far from the… https://t.co/i1IGBfZFWp pic.twitter.com/nNMnLDNZvD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

“He just played to the audience…the NYT are so far from the truth,” Bessent continued, noting “How are people gonna construct the narrative of this second Trump presidency when the supposed ‘paper of record’ is so far off?!”

Bessent also described Trump’s unbreakable stamina, relating “He’ll call me, ‘Scott, I didn’t wake you, did I?’ No, sir, I’m always awake at 1:52AM on a Tuesday!”

He added, “We did the trip to Alaska. We did a round trip one day, and we arrived back…our batteries are out. We land at Andrews, and the president’s like, ‘oh, it’s morning in Europe now.’ I think we had spent probably 20 hours in the air in Alaska. And he said, ‘let’s start making phone calls and call the European leaders!’ So we had to sit on the tarmac for two more hours while he made phone calls!”

? JUST IN: Scott Bessent PUMMELS the media for latching on to the theory that Donald Trump's health is "deteriorating"



"He'll call me, 'Scott, I didn't wake you, did I?' No, sir, I'm always awake at 1:52AM on a Tuesday!" ?



"We did the trip to Alaska. We did a round trip one… pic.twitter.com/4dwZnCXtLM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

“He never stops working for the American people. And it’s incredible,” Bessent urged.

Democrats and their media allies spent four years gaslighting the nation about Biden’s “sharp as a tack” facade, even as he shuffled through pressers like a man who’d lost his mind.

Now, with Trump back in the Oval Office acing cognitive tests and grinding 20-hour days, the smears fly: fatigue, decline, 25th Amendment whispers.

Trump himself torched the “crazy lunatics” in the press room, ranting: “I sit here and do four news conferences, I answer questions from very intelligent lunatics– you people.”

He mocked their flip, noting “You always find something new. Like, ‘Is he in good health? Biden was great, but is Trump in good health?!’ YOU PEOPLE ARE CRAZY!”

White House doctors backed him up with October MRI results showing “perfectly normal” cardiovascular health—no abnormalities for a 79-year-old. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hammered it home, noting Trump’s “the most accessible president in history,” spotted “almost every single day.” Meanwhile, Biden’s crew dodged press for eight months straight, peddling “cheap fakes” excuses for his vacant stares.

CNN’s Scott Jennings piled on, nailing the Democrats’ gall in a viral clip. “It’s astonishing, frankly, that Democrats have the gall to push conspiracies about President Trump’s health after the Biden cover-up. Sorry to disappoint Democrats, but I was in the Oval Office recently — there is nothing wrong with this man,” Jennings stressed.

“This is an attempt to create a narrative that doesn’t exist because Democrats are so butthurt living through the White House claiming Biden was fine,” Jennings asserted, adding “They want to transfer that to Trump.”

It's astonishing, frankly, that Democrats have the gall to push conspiracies about President Trump's health after the Biden cover-up.



Sorry to disappoint Democrats, but I was in the Oval Office recently — there is nothing wrong with this man. pic.twitter.com/kByIPFS8R9 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 2, 2025

