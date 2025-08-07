Trentadue, Schweizer, Roberts: OKC Bombing And The Federal Government's Role

On the anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing earlier this year, we covered swampy John Ashcroft’s involvement in the coverup and shocking evidence regarding government foreknowledge.

Achieved by lone actor with a truck and ammonium nitrate?

Tonight at 5 PM ET, ZeroHedge will host a panel on the OKC cover-up and the new book Blowback by Margaret Roberts.

The conversation will be moderated by Peter Schweizer, investigative journalist and president of the Government Accountability Institute.

Joining the panel:

Margaret Roberts , author of Blowback, which investigates evidence suggesting federal foreknowledge and possible complicity in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The book draws on court records, whistleblower testimony, and previously unreleased documents to argue that Timothy McVeigh may not have acted alone—and that elements within federal law enforcement may have played a more complex role than officially acknowledged.



Jesse Trentadue, a lawyer whose brother, Kenneth Trentadue, died in federal custody shortly after the bombing under suspicious circumstances. Jesse has spent decades pursuing FOIA litigation that has uncovered contradictions in the FBI’s narrative and raised questions about the possible existence of additional suspects and withheld surveillance footage from the Murrah Building.

The discussion will center on the growing body of evidence challenging the official story, including:

McVeigh’s known associations with Elohim City and federal informants.

Allegations that ATF agents were warned in advance and absent from the building the morning of the bombing.

The suppression of surveillance footage from cameras around the Murrah Building.

The FBI’s handling of evidence and failure to investigate leads pointing to additional conspirators.

The goal tonight is to lay out the documented facts, legal findings, and unanswered questions that continue to fuel public skepticism 30 years after the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history.

