Trial Of Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Begins: What To Know

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times,

Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump last year at his South Florida golf course, is set to go on trial in federal court on Sept. 8.

In September 2024, Routh, 59, allegedly entered the grounds of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, armed with a semiautomatic rifle. Prosecutors allege that Routh pointed the rifle barrel at a U.S. Secret Service agent while targeting Trump, who was then the Republican presidential candidate.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearm violations.

Here’s what to know about the trial of the suspect in the second Trump assassination attempt, set to begin on Sept. 8.

Routh Will Represent Himself

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the same judge who presided over and tossed out Trump’s classified documents case last year, is also handling Routh’s case in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Cannon approved Routh’s request to represent himself at trial during a hearing in July.

Routh requested to represent himself at trial in a June 29 letter to Cannon, claiming that he and his lawyers are “a million miles apart” and that they refused to answer his questions.

He also floated the idea of being used in a prisoner exchange with Iran, China, North Korea, or Russia.

“I could die being of some use and save all this court mess, but no one acts; perhaps you have the power to trade me away,” Routh wrote.

The suspect’s defense counsel, including attorney Kristy Militello, filed a motion on July 23 to terminate representation, saying her “attorney-client relationship” with Routh was “irreconcilably broken.”

Cannon told the defense attorneys that they must remain as standby counsel.

Routh Given Clear Instructions on Court Conduct

During a hearing on Sept. 2, Cannon told Routh that he cannot make any sudden movements while representing himself at trial. While he will be allowed to use a podium while questioning witnesses or speaking to the jury, he will not have free rein in the courtroom, Cannon said.

“If you make any sudden movements, marshals will take decisive and quick action to respond,” Cannon said.

The judge also said that Routh will be dressed in professional business attire for the duration of the trial.

Week one of the trial will begin with jury selection, which is expected to last three days, during which attorneys will question three sets of 60 prospective jurors. Twelve jurors and four alternates must be found before the trial begins. Opening statements will begin on Sept. 11, with prosecutors slated to start presenting their evidence afterward.

While the court has designated four weeks for the trial, attorneys expect it to end sooner.

Defense, Prosecution Plans for Trial

In a court filing ahead of a Sept. 2 hearing, Routh said he wanted to subpoena Trump himself, while suggesting a “beatdown session would be more fun and entertaining for everyone.” He also used a list of insults for Trump, calling the president a “baboon.”

Routh requested Cannon subpoena “every single person that had something negative to say about Ryan Routh” in another filing on the same day.

“Please put them on the stand under oath and lets see who lies, themor [sic] the FBI,” Routh wrote.

In response, Cannon denied Routh’s new witness requests after approving four previously, and said nothing the defendant has written suggests a “subpoena to President Trump would be relevant or necessary to prepare an adequate defense.” Routh also tried to subpoena a former lover, alleging her romantic experience with him “evidences his purported peacefulness, gentleness, and nonviolence.”

Cannon referred to the request as a “farce to bring about obviously ludicrous and absurd results in a court proceeding.”

The judge on Sept. 2 also unsealed the prosecution’s 33-page list of exhibits, which may be introduced as evidence during Routh’s trial. The list says that prosecutors possess photos of Routh holding the same model of semiautomatic rifle that was found at Trump’s golf club in September 2024, when the assassination attempt occurred.

The list also contains electronic messages sent from a cellphone that law enforcement found in Routh’s car on the day of the attempt. In one that was dated two months prior to his arrest, Routh allegedly requests a “missile launcher.” The document also accuses Routh of sending a message in August 2024 seeking “help ensuring that [Trump] does not get elected.”

In that message, Routh allegedly offered to pay an unnamed person to track the location of Trump’s airplane with flight tracking apps.

The exhibit list also references a message about an electronic “chat about sniper concealment” during the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and internet searches for how long gunpowder sticks to clothing and for responses by the U.S. Secret Service to assassination plots.