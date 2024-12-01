Trudeau Bends The Knee To Trump At Mar-a-Lago After Tariff Pledge

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Was pictured meeting with president-elect Trump and his team at Mar-a-Lago over Thanksgiving, as it emerged that he has made an agreement to crack down on drug trafficking.

The meeting came following Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on all products coming from Mexico and Canada until they agree to secure their borders.

In a Truth Social post earlier this week, Trump wrote “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders.”

“This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Trump added.

He continued, “Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!”

Fast forward four days and Trudeau was seen sitting with Trump, Elon Musk, and the rest of his team.

Thanks for dinner last night, President Trump. I look forward to the work we can do together, again. pic.twitter.com/lAWFMTtQt7 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 30, 2024

In a further post after the meeting, Trump explained, “I just had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, where we discussed many important topics that will require both Countries to work together to address, like the Fentanyl and Drug Crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of Illegal Immigration, Fair Trade Deals that do not jeopardize American Workers, and the massive Trade Deficit the U.S. has with Canada.”

“I made it very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims to the scourge of this Drug Epidemic, caused mainly by the Drug Cartels, and Fentanyl pouring in from China. Too much death and hardship!” Trump continued.

“Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. Families,” Trump further added, noting “We also spoke about many other important topics like Energy, Trade, and the Arctic. All are vital issues that I will be addressing on my first days back in Office, and before.”

If Trump hadn’t won the USA election, not one Canadian premier, MP, nor Trudeau, would be addressing the immigration, guns & drug problems in Canada.

🤔

Just sit with that for a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/siSmG3QT83 — heather (@howisthismylif) November 29, 2024

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau meeting with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.



Justin Trudeau mocked Trump behind his back.



I hope President Trump concedes nothing to this fraud at their meeting.



Justin Trudeau Should Resign Before Destroying Canada pic.twitter.com/M4mLRHT6OT — Sumit (@SumitHansd) November 30, 2024

Things are just happening so fast and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet. Goes to show that we had zero leadership at the top as management was on a permanent vacation — Ben Pouladian (@benitoz) November 30, 2024

Trudeau was forced to sit next to a huge hater of his last night at Mar-A-Lago



Mike Waltz is Trump's National security adviser and a big fan of Pierre Poilievre apparently



Masterful trolling by Trump here with this seating arrangement pic.twitter.com/eFRJPP2YHX — The Pleb 🌍 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) November 30, 2024

Mar-a-Lago seems to be the new center of diplomacy. — Hadaya Nuur 🎀 (@Hadaya_Nuur) November 30, 2024

Trudeau and Trump enjoying dinner. pic.twitter.com/OOL0QOhHwu — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 30, 2024

