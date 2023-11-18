Trudeau's Tumble: From Canada's Golden Boy To Political Punchline

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's career appears to be fading to blackface - as his approval ratings, which now suck, have plummeted thanks in no small part to housing and inflation woes fueling a firestorm of disapproval. Despite a safety net agreement with a left-leaning opposition that defers his political reckoning until 2025, the rumblings within his own party suggest Trudeau's leadership is skating on increasingly thin ice.

Hoping to capitalize on Trudeau's tumble is Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Party leader, who's turned public grumbling over "Justinflation" — a catchphrase linking the economic downturn to Trudeau's governance — into a national rallying cry, Bloomberg reports.

Social media, that modern-day gladiator arena, has become Poilievre's coliseum after a viral video of him munching an apple while parrying a journalist's queries went viral - earning clicks and cheers from the online crowd, including notable figures like Elon Musk.

How do you like them apples?



PART 1 pic.twitter.com/RkDBAn13nl — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 14, 2023

As Trudeau's fellow Liberals seem to be floundering for a response, their political adversaries are surging ahead with a clear message and a digital savvy that's capturing the Canadian imagination. The Liberal caucus, a band of 158 MPs, is getting antsy as the Canadian electorate's thirst for change is growing more parched by the day. The political barometer suggests a storm is brewing, and if current trends continue, Trudeau's tenure could end not with a heartfelt farewell but with the blunt force of a political reckoning.

Poilievre, meanwhile, has tapped into the vein of economic dissatisfaction coursing through the country. The Conservative leader's mantra that life has become more expensive under Trudeau has struck a chord with voters who are feeling the pinch in their wallets. Meanwhile, the Liberal camp's attempts to retaliate are too little, too late, as they scramble to portray Poilievre as a northern Trump. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are running a charm offensive, pumping their campaign funds into feel-good ads featuring Poilievre's family and wholesome hockey-playing past.

Getting desperate?

In a policy pivot that smacks of political desperation, Trudeau's landmark carbon tax on home-heating oil has been suspended, in a nod to Poilievre's "Axe the Tax" battle cry. This backtrack has ruffled feathers among environmentalists and provincial leaders alike, showing Trudeau's struggle to balance policy principles with political survival.

Beneath the surface of these tactical maneuvers lies a deep-seated frustration among voters, who've watched their cost of living soar under Trudeau's watch. The Prime Minister's efforts to address the housing crisis and food price inflation have so far failed to deliver the relief many Canadians seek.

As the Trudeau administration grapples with a litany of challenges, both domestic and international, and as the Conservative shadow looms large, the central question remains: Can Trudeau regain the trust of Canadians after eight years of political wear and tear?