Trump Accuses 'Shifty Adam Schiff' Of Mortgage Fraud, Says He 'Needs To Be Brought To Justice'

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif) of engaging in a pattern of mortgage fraud, calling him a “scam artist” who “needs to be brought to justice.”

The president took to Truth Social Monday morning to share the conclusion of fraud allegedly reached by Fannie Mae’s financial crimes division.

“I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud,” Trump stated.

“Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA,” the president continued.

By listing his Maryland home as his primary residence, according to the accusation, Schiff may have been trying to take advantage of more favorable loan terms, such as lower interest rates.

“I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The FRAUD began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020.”

The president concluded: “Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.”

Trump’s accusations follow a “bombshell ethics complaint” against Schiff detailed in a May 2025 USA Herald report.

The complaint was filed by Christine Bish and Darren Ellis in October 2024, accusing him of a “pattern of mortgage fraud, voter fraud, and unlawful campaign filings stretching back over two decades.”

According to the complaint, “In 2009, Adam Schiff’s residence and voting registration was called to question in a House Ethics Committee hearing. Adam Schiff, despite claiming to live and represent the people in the state of California, filed and reaffirmed through refinancing documents, his primary residence at [—- —— —- ——-], Potomac Maryland, 28054.”

The complaint further alleges, “Adam Schiff is on the record having acknowledged the mortgage document filings [of Maryland as his primary residence] during a House Ethics hearing in 2009… He made the claim of ‘mistake,’ thereby acknowledging the appearance of possible mortgage fraud.”

The allegations against Schiff mirror those leveled against New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier this year involving her properties in Norfolk, Virginia and Brooklyn, New York. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) launched a formal criminal investigation into James in May which could potentially lead to charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements to financial institutions.

The junior senator from California, who earned the nickname “Shifty Schiff” as a member of the House of Representatives from January 2001 to December 2024, has been a major player in numerous political operations against President Trump, including the Russia hoax, the Ukraine hoax, and the “Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation” hoax.

In 2019, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy signed a Republican resolution to censure then-House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for fabricating the presidential phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that spurred the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

In January 2023, then the House Speaker, McCarthy took the extraordinary step of kicking Schiff and fellow Russia-hoaxer Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) off the Intelligence Committee. In June of that same year, the House of Representatives censured Schiff “for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives.”

After Trump’s election in November, Schiff and many other Democrats repeatedly voiced concerns that Trump’s Department of Justice could potentially investigate Democrats in retaliation for their past weaponization of the Justice system to prosecute and harass their political enemies.

“Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason,” Schiff wrote on X in response to Trump’s post. “So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown.”

He added: “And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable. Not by a long shot.”