Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court To Step In, Halt Reinstatement Of Probationary Employees

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to step in and block a lower court order reinstating thousands of fired probationary employees across the federal government.

In a Monday morning emergency request, Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris asked the Supreme Court to enter an administrative stay to determine the fate of approximately 16,000 fired federal probationary workers across six agencies and departments.

"That would leave matters as they currently lie, with the probationary employees the district court required to be reinstated remaining reinstated in at least a paid administrative leave status," she said in the filing, adding that labor unions and nonprofits that have challenged the firings have "hijacked the employment relationship between the federal government and its workforce."

"But it would relieve agencies of the obligation of continuing efforts to onboard employees to full duty status; and it would relieve applicants of any obligation to provide work assignments to the onboarded employees or to file additional reports documenting those measures in district court."

"This Court should not allow a single district court to erase Congress's handiwork and seize control over reviewing federal personnel decisions -- much less do so by vastly exceeding the limits on the scope of its equitable authority and ordering reinstatements en masse," Harris wrote.

As of this writing, Polymarket participants see roughly 50/50 chance the Supremes step in.

