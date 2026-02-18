Trump Admin Closes CDL Loophole That Let Illegal Immigrants Drive Big-Rigs

The Department of Transportation shut down a major safety vulnerability this past week that had allowed illegal immigrant drivers to operate commercial trucks on American highways despite having no verifiable driving history.

“For far too long, America has allowed dangerous foreign drivers to abuse our truck licensing systems – wreaking havoc on our roadways. This safety loophole ends today,” Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in a statement.

“Moving forward, unqualified foreign drivers will be unable to get a license to operate an 80,000-pound big rig. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are putting the safety of the driving public first. From enforcing English language standards to holding fraudulent carriers accountable, we will continue to attack this crisis on our roads head on.”

The reform targets a gaping hole in how states issue commercial driver's licenses to foreign nationals. While licensing agencies can screen U.S. drivers through national databases for past violations like DUIs or crash history, they cannot access records of foreigners and illegal immigrants. That loophole enabled at least 30 states to issue CDLs to drivers deemed ineligible.

Under the old system, foreign drivers holding only work permits could obtain commercial trucking licenses because Employment Authorization Documents don't indicate prior traffic violations, accidents, or license suspensions in other countries. States had no way to know whether an applicant had a clean record or a history of reckless driving before allowing them to operate an 80,000-pound vehicle.

The new rule formally codifies Duffy's emergency action from last September that ended the issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses to truckers with unverified driving histories. EADs will no longer be accepted as proof of eligibility. Applicants must instead present an unexpired foreign passport along with the appropriate Form I-94, which tracks a noncitizen's entry to and exit from the United States.

“Under the provisions, only foreign nationals holding temporary work visas, such as H‑2B, H‑1B, or temporary investor visas from treaty countries, known as E‑2 visas, may be eligible,” explains Fox News Digital. “In addition, states must verify the lawful immigration status of every applicant by checking the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system.”

At least 30 people died in 17 crashes caused by non-domiciled commercial driver’s license holders in 2025, according to reports. Among the most serious incidents, a non-domiciled driver triggered a multi-vehicle crash inside a tunnel on Interstate 80 in Wyoming on February 14, killing three people and injuring 20 others.

On August 12, another non-domiciled driver caused a crash on the Florida Turnpike that left three people dead after attempting an illegal U-turn. In California, a driver failed to stop for traffic on October 21, setting off an eight-vehicle collision that killed three. Later in the year, on December 3, a non-domiciled driver collided with a train at a marked crossing in Ontario, California, killing a crew member.

“We are done letting foreign drivers wreak havoc on our roads. If you’re behind the wheel of a big rig, you must meet our standards—no exceptions,” Duffy said in a post on X Saturday.

The final rule is expected to take effect in one month, around March 15.

“A critical safety gap allowed unqualified drivers with unknown driving histories to get behind the wheel of commercial vehicles,” said Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Administrator Derek D. Barrs. “We are closing that gap today to ensure that only qualified, vetted drivers are operating on our nation’s roadways. If we cannot verify your safe driving history, you cannot hold a CDL in this country.”

Duffy praised the reform as one of several steps the Trump administration is taking to bolster transportation safety, including enforcing English language standards for drivers.

In May, Secretary Duffy signed an order establishing new guidelines to strengthen English language enforcement for commercial truck operators, placing drivers who fail English proficiency tests out of service.

