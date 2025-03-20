Trump Admin Pauses $175 Million In UPenn Funding Over Men In Women's Sports

Authored by Gabrielle Temaat via The College Fix,

UPenn under investigation for allowing male on women’s swim team...

President Donald Trump’s administration is withholding $175 million from the University of Pennsylvania due to the school’s failure to ban men from women’s sports.

The White House announced the decision in a post on X Wednesday, citing the university’s “policies forcing women to compete with men in sports.”

The $175 million makes up approximately 20 percent of the total federal funds the university received last year, with the payments coming from the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services, a White House official told The New York Post.

However, the White House has not officially notified the school of the funding freeze.

A UPenn spokesperson told Fox News the school is “aware of media reports suggesting a suspension of $175 million in federal funding to Penn, but have not yet received any official notification or any details.”

“It is important to note, however, that Penn has always followed NCAA and Ivy League policies regarding student participation on athletic teams. We have been in the past, and remain today, in full compliance with the regulations that apply to not only Penn, but all of our NCAA and Ivy League peer institutions,” the spokesperson stated.

The funding pause follows a recent executive order signed by Trump titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

The president said the order will protect women from being bullied, injured, and treated unfairly, and “there will be no federal funding” for schools and universities that do not follow the order, The College Fix previously reported.

UPenn is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for potential Title IX violations and risks losing all federal funding, Fox News reported.

The university allowed trans-identifying male swimmer William “Lia” Thomas to represent the women’s swim team during the 2021-22 season.

“UPenn infamously permitted a male to compete on its women’s swimming team, overturning multiple records hard-earned by women, and granting the fully intact male access to the locker room,” a White House official told The Post.

Three former UPenn athletes who competed alongside Thomas that season have filed a lawsuit, alleging Title IX violations, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

In addition, the Department of Education recently sent a letter to the National Collegiate Athletic Association urging it to revoke titles and records previously earned by Thomas and all other trans-identifying men who competed against women.

The federal department is also investigating San Jose State University for allowing transgender athlete Blaire Fleming to compete on the women’s volleyball team, Fox News reported.

Five teams forfeited their matches rather than competing against the male player, The College Fix previously reported.