Is The Trump Admin Planning To Use Banks To Enforce Immigration Laws?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump’s administration is ramping up its assault on illegal immigration by eyeing a bold new tactic: enlisting banks to verify the citizenship of every customer.

This potential executive order would mandate financial institutions to collect proof like passports from both new and existing account holders, effectively cutting off undocumented migrants from the banking system they’ve exploited under open-border policies.

It’s a commonsense step to safeguard American resources, but watch as Democrats and their corporate allies howl in protest – the same crowd that fights tooth and nail against voter ID requirements won’t back this either.

NEW: President Trump is reportedly considering forcing banks to help in his administration's illegal immigration crackdown.



According to CNN, the banking industry is "very alarmed" by the potential action.



"Sources do tell CNN that the industry is concerned here because they're… pic.twitter.com/Q8v8avDw3d — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

The move was first reported by the Wall St Journal, with a CNN segment noting “Sources do tell CNN that the industry is concerned here because they’re worried that this kind of action, it could almost compel them to be part of the administration’s immigration crackdown.”

The policy would expand on existing know-your-customer rules, which focus on preventing money laundering but ignore citizenship status entirely.

Banks currently don’t prohibit non-citizens from opening accounts, allowing illegals to stash funds siphoned from taxpayer-supported programs.

Under the proposed order, institutions might have to retroactively demand documents like passports, potentially closing accounts for those who can’t prove U.S. citizenship.

A financial industry source told CNN: “Verifying every bank customer’s citizenship status would be unworkable. It’s a bad idea. We are very alarmed.”

This reaction underscores how entrenched globalist interests are in maintaining the status quo, where banks profit from foreign nationals while American workers foot the bill for unchecked migration.

Reactions poured in on X, with users voicing strong support for the crackdown

Illegals should have all their assets legally seized. — Paul A. Szypula ?? (@Bubblebathgirl) February 25, 2026

Banks alarmed? Good.



That’s actually a smart idea. Deport by any means possible. — Kyle Lines (@GrowSoulNow) February 25, 2026

If it's a crime to employ an illegal immigrant it should be a crime to bank them too. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ? (@aarr_org) February 25, 2026

Some referred to the ‘de-banking’ of conservatives:

CNN says banks are “very alarmed.” How touching. The same banks that freeze accounts for political wrongthink are suddenly terrified of verifying citizenship? If enforcing immigration law makes corporate America nervous, that tells you exactly who they’ve been serving this whole… — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) February 25, 2026

If they can target conservatives, then they can target illegals. Where am I wrong? — Rich G (@richgoingstrong) February 25, 2026

These voices reflect a groundswell of America First sentiment, tired of seeing resources drained by those who flout laws.

This builds on other Trump-era wins, like barring non-citizens from Small Business Administration loans and revoking guidance that shielded immigrants from credit discrimination based on status.

By forcing banks to prioritize citizens, Trump is delivering on his promise, reemphasised in his SOTU address, to put American citizens first – a vital step in reclaiming control from globalist enablers and ensuring resources stay in the country.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.