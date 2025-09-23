Trump Admin Seeks 10% Equity Stake In Lithium Americas

The Trump administration is looking to take some equity ownership of another large publicly traded company.

The decision comes after the administration began re-evaluating a $2.3 billion loan approved by President Biden for the development of a Nevada lithium deposit.

As Bloomberg reports, the record-high loan to Lithium Americas Corp., finalized in 2024, would have provided most of the capital for the construction of a processing plant adjacent to the company’s Thacker Pass mine, on one of country’s largest lithium deposits.

However, the Energy Department’s review of the financing comes after Greg Beard, a senior advisor in the Loan Programs Office, warned that the project could fail to draw customers amid competition from cheaper Chinese lithium, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Now, Reuters is reporting that, according to two people familiar with the discussions, the Trump administration is seeking an equity stake of as much as 10% as part of the loan negotiation.

LAC is trading up 60% in the after-market...

President Trump supports project and wants it to succeed and also be fair to taxpayers but “there’s no such thing as free money,” a White House official tells Reuters.

Free money for some of these guys though, maybe...

The US government is about to become the top shareholder in a company that has the Swiss National Bank as its 29th largest investor.

Following the Intel deal, this morning's US Antimony deal, and now the Lithium Americas deal, the industrial-government complex is doing very well.