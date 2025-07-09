Trump Admin Walks Back Amnesty Suggestions, Says Mass Deportations Will Continue

Update: Trump himself has commented, saying “We’re going to give the farmers the people they need, but we’re not talking amnesty.”

* * *

As Modernity.news' Steve Watson detailed earlier, in the face of growing criticism from the MAGA base, the Trump Administration is now walking back previous suggestions that some illegal aliens, specifically those working on farms and in hospitality, could be protected from deportation.

As we previously highlighted, Trump made remarks last week in Iowa indicating that he is considering protecting some illegals in order to help farmers who are relying on them for labor.

“You had cases where, not here, but just even over the years, where people have worked for a farm, on a farm, for 14, 15 years, and they get thrown out pretty viciously, and we can’t do it,” Trump asserted.

Trump credited his Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for the idea, stating “You’re the one that brought this whole situation up.”

Even the most ardent Trump supporters quickly responded that this isn’t what they voted for and represents amnesty.

Now Rollins has responded in a press briefing, stating “I can’t underscore enough that there will be no amnesty, the mass deportations continue, but in a strategic way.”

“And we move the (farm) workforce toward automation and 100% American participation,” she added.

NOW – Agricultural Secretary Rollins on Trump's plan to slow illegal farmworkers' deportation: "There will be no amnesty, the mass deportations continue but in a strategic way." pic.twitter.com/HjxVxpDFSQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 8, 2025

While some were pleased to hear this, others noted that it still sounds like a limited hangout.

What does she mean by ‘strategic?’ — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) July 8, 2025

What does “strategic” mean regarding deportations?



ALL illegals must be deported. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) July 8, 2025

Strategic sounds like PC double talk



When it comes to deportations, are they going to just ignore the people they wanted to get amnesty for and selectively choose when to enforce the law? — Scott Ingram (@ScottIngram334) July 8, 2025

When she says “strategic way,” I think she means in a way that won’t cause complete chaos for communities.



The illegals will all go. That said, Brooke may want to clarify that word “strategic.” — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 8, 2025

"Strategic" would mean going after employers, but that's not what she means. What she means is wage slave illegals should be allowed to stay — RealNewsPolitics (@RealGlobalPol) July 8, 2025

Elsewhere during the briefing, Rollins announced a plan to secure US farmland from foreign adversaries like China.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump administration just announced a complete and total CRACKDOWN on Chinese Communist Party-linked ownership of FARMLAND nationwide.



This is EXISTENTIAL.



"We are taking our American farmland BACK."



"Securing and protecting American farmland ownership."



It… pic.twitter.com/pHGAYANZuo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025

Rollins also noted that she has terminated contracts or research arrangements between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and 70 scientists who are citizens from countries of concern, like China.

According to USDA figures, Chinese investors’ ownership of U.S. agricultural land has skyrocketed from around 14,000 acres in 2010 to close to 350,000 acres over 29 states.

* * *

