Trump Admin Will Fine Illegals Almost $1000 Per Day If They Don't Self-Deport

The Trump administration has announced it will issue fines of $998 per day to illegal immigrants who do not voluntarily deport themselves.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News, “Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to self-deport and leave the country now.”

“If they don’t, they will face the consequences. This includes a fine of $998 per day for every day that the illegal alien overstayed their final deportation order,” McLaughlin added.

Reuters further notes that a Trump official confirmed the administration intends to use a 1996 law to apply retroactive penalties on illegal aliens dating back up to five years, meaning fines could rack up to over $1 million.

The report also states that government emails suggest the administration could seize property owned by illegals who refuse to pay the fines.

A DHS flyer aimed at illegals has also been highlighted by Fox News, touting the “benefits” and “consequences” of self-deporting, and includes mention of the huge fines.

“Self-deportation is safe. Leave on your own terms by picking your departure flight,” the flyer states.

The flyer further notes that those who make the decision to leave will be allowed to keep the money they earned in America, and still be eligible for legal immigration, in the future as well as subsidized flights if they cannot afford them.

It further adds that those who do not leave immediately will be “apprehended by DHS with no opportunity to get your affairs in order beforehand,” and could face additional fines of $1,000 to $5,000 for failing to self deport after “claiming that you will.”

